Luke Perry and others have left Oscars 2020 in Memoriam Tribute

Luke Perry and other stars who died in 2019 were not recognized at the 2020 Oscars, so some viewers wondered why they were excluded.

The deceased Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who died at 52 o’clock in March 2019, was omitted from the memoriam tribute during the live broadcast on Sunday 9 February.

The annual segment honors Hollywood talent who died last year with Billie Eilish who sang a cover of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’. Kirk Douglas, Diahann Caroll, Danny Aiello, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the highlights in the reel.

The exclusion of Perry is noticeable because he played in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Photo.

Other notable stars who died in 2019 and were not included in the tribute. Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star who played in the Descendants franchise, Airwolf actor Jan-Michael Vincent, Bonnie and Clyde star Michael J. Pollard, and Tim Conway who played Mr. Tudball played in The Carol Burnett Show.

Perry was hospitalized last year after a major stroke on 27 February; he died five days later.

The representative of the deceased actor announced his death at the time in a statement confirming that Perry was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends. “

Perry was honored during the 2019 Emmy Awards and 2020 SAG Awards memoriam tributes.