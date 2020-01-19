My brother-in-law is a big sports fan.

So much so that he does a thankless, often banal and boring job behind the boards of a Colorado Springs sports radio station just to be close to him – but to ask him about it he’ll be more I look forward to spoiling you with stories about it how much he loves his job, how much he enjoys the opportunity to be part of the action, even if it is removed once or twice.

Last year, when asked what his favorite weekend visit activities would be, the answers flooded before the question got into our mouths at all –

Panthers game. Hornets game. Otherwise everything you want to do.

Hornets tickets were obviously easy to find, as were Panthers tickets – for the matchup of the 13th week against Washington – the Panthers had already lost three straight and the bloom officially came from Kyle Allen-Rose. But I am lucky to be in a unique position and I use my favors wisely. That’s why I turned to some of the people I know have access to him and my wife before the game.

Not that it matters, but Josiah, who has cerebral palsy, is in a wheelchair.

Josiah is the most positive person I have ever met – he has had a big smile on his face since the decade I have known him and has never allowed anyone to feel bad about him because of his condition. He did not let himself be disturbed when he went to college thousands of miles from home and wrote an editorial asking his university to improve accessibility. It can not be disturbed if he drives to work with the UberXL in his back every day and leaves from there. Sure, it wasn’t a problem while he spent most of my wedding tearing up the dance floor.

So it meant something to me to be able to offer him a special experience – and when he finally made it to the field to warm up, I picked him out of the press box with my binoculars and he was there with a huge smile watching the players warm up ,

When the players finished warming up and went to the locker room, I grabbed my binoculars because I knew what was going to happen – the scene I had seen so many times before was actually happening. The black 59 kit, which has been the most well-known in the Panthers defense for the past ten years, began to go to the enthusiastic fans to even get to their favorite players for a moment.

For every season since 2013, the Captain of the Panthers has been trying hard to give Josiah a high five and his characteristic smile before turning and going into the locker room. A moment later I didn’t even have to look at my phone to know what the text would say. The same thing fans roared later that day when he made one of his seven devices that day. It was the same guttural sound that went through my head as I watched one of the greatest players in Panthers history retire in tears during a three-minute video on Tuesday night.

LUUUUUUUUUUUUKE!

The team’s second most popular player for his tenure here (there was a fight between the high CAAAAAAAM and the low LUUUUUKE along the fence every summer day in Spartanburg), but as the best defensive player who ever put on a helmet In Carolina, Luke Kuechly decided with Retired 28 years ago and said he still wanted to play soccer, but wasn’t sure if he could do it to the level he asked of what it meant to play Panthers soccer.

Or at least what people want to imagine when they think of Panther’s football.

Clever. Tough. Hard working. Modest. Proud. The nicest guy in the room and the creepiest guy in the field. Hit the hardest, but be the first to pull yourself up.

Not only was Kuechly the fastest man in NFL history to complete 1,000 duels, the linebacker with the most eavesdropping attempts since joining the league, the most duel player since 2012, or just the fifth player in NFL history, of eight seasons in a row It turned out that he was only eight – with over 100 duels. He was more than that – when Küchly was in the middle of the defense, you always had the feeling that the Panthers had a chance to win. When Küchly spoke in the locker room, everyone was listening.

When he returned a faulty Russell Wilson pass for a touchdown in the 2015 playoffs, the stadium swayed with delight.

When Küchly was sitting on the back of a golf cart and sobbing on a Thursday evening the following November, a fan base paused in horror that this was the last time we saw him in uniform.

But it wasn’t the last time – it wasn’t the last time or the next time after … and every hit since November has brought the same fear. Every time it took him an extra second to collect himself after he ran across the field to tackle, we breathed in quickly and said a soft prayer. Another knock on the knee caused a murmur in the crowd. When he missed a few training camp exercises this season without trainers having fully explained him, Kuechly answered our question without having to be asked: “Guys, my head is fine,” he said with that typical side grin because he knew what it was coming.

“There is only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physically, and play hard. And at this point I don’t know if I can still do it,” said Küchly in his retirement video. “And that’s the role that’s the hardest. I still want to play, but I don’t think it’s the right decision. “

The past two seasons have been difficult for Kuechly – it’s never easy to lose as an athlete – but he always had time to stand in front of the trash can that was between the lockers of KK Short and Jermaine Carter, Jr. teammates and coaches employed him as they blame themselves and praise their opponents. Kuechly played the game not only with a roaring grace, but with a joy that was almost unmatched every time he was on the field. But with every hit, there was a chance that that hit would be the last – and the decision to walk away on the table with years left is almost certainly the right one.

Get out on your own terms, not when a doctor tells you it’s time.

“It makes me sad because I love this game. I’ve played it since I was a little kid and it’s my favorite thing in the world, ”said Küchly.

The Panthers have a long list of midfielders in their history, from Sam Mills to Dan Morgan, but no one will ever lead the defense like 59 – no enemy was safe.

The Panthers would horribly lose to Washington, take a 14-0 lead and allow one of the worst teams in the league to explode for 248 meters – but Kuechly never wavered.

“The boys are very proud of this changing room, and that was never a problem here,” said the captain. “We took another on the chin today that hurt. We have a lot of good people in this locker room. We have great coaches. Coach Rivera does a great job of keeping us up to date. He’s done a great job since he’s been here, and we’ll do the same in the future. ‘

Ron Rivera would be fired two days later, and two weeks later, in the middle of his second loss of seven games in so many seasons and in front of a stadium that was only half full, Küchly had 17 tackles third most in a single game of his career. He almost single-handedly dragged the Panthers to defeat the Seahawks in playoff mode, but ultimately stayed behind when Kuechly praised the same message.

“We just want to win and played so hard,” said Küchly after the game. “Boys fought the whole game. We play the game to win and you should mind and it should hurt if you lose. We just haven’t done enough and you are looking for what that is enough, but I know the guys worked extremely hard during the week and played extremely hard during the game. ‘

“Regardless of how high the score is, how high our record is, the guys in this locker room, these coaches coped very well with the tough times.”

About an hour after Kuechly exposed his soul for three minutes and 35 seconds on Tuesday evening, I received another text from Josiah.

I’m so glad I saw Luke play.

We are all.

Josh Klein is Managing Editor of The Riot Report. His favorite panther of all time is Chad Cota and he once talked to Kevin Greene. Follow Josh on Twitter @joshkleinrules.