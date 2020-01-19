Luke Kuechly, eight years in his NFL career and one of the best – if not the best – linebacker in the NFL, announced a shocking retirement on Tuesday night with a video message posted on Panthers’ social media channels.

“I think now is the right chance for me to keep going,” said Küchly as he became more emotional during his video message. “It makes me sad because I love this game, I’ve played it since I was a child. It’s my favorite thing in the world. The memories that I have of this place and this organization and that I share with these guys am in the field – they will never go away.

“In my heart I know it’s the right thing … There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physically and play hard. And at this point I still remember not if I can still do it. “

Kuechly was eliminated at the start of his game – in 2019 he made 144 duels, making him the fifth player in NFL history to play more than 100 duels for eight consecutive seasons, including five in the first team.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” Pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw

– Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

His resume also includes the “Defensive Player of the Year” award, which he won in his second season in the league, and the “NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2012” award. Kuechly, the face of the Panthers defense since he was the ninth overall winner of the 2012 NFL Draft, was the fastest player in NFL history to score 1,000 tackles during the Panthers Week 5 victory over Jacksonville, just his 107th game in the League.

“In addition to his exceptional field performance, Luke has had a tremendous impact on this organization and region,” said owner David Tepper. “In my two seasons with Luke, I quickly realized how special he is from one person. The respect that he shows to others and that he procures for himself, as well as the positive effect that he has on his colleagues, are second to none. It is obviously going to be very difficult for all of us because we know that no player can replace what he has been for this organization in the past eight years. His presence cannot be repeated. ‘

Kuechly has had strokes throughout his career that have occurred at least three times between 2015 and 2017. He wore a device called the Q-collar to prevent brain injury by slightly squeezing the jugular vein and moving the space inside the skull-restricted brain. Kuechly was the only player in the NFL to use such a device when he wore it during the 2017 training camp. Though he hadn’t missed a game in the past two seasons, the Panthers quarterback on the defensive was the best defensive player in the Panthers segment history – decided that after his eighth season was the best time to step back – at just 28 years old.

“It’s never the right time to retreat,” said Küchly. “But now is the right time for me.”

Josh Klein is Managing Editor of The Riot Report. His favorite panther of all time is Chad Cota and he once talked to Kevin Greene. Follow Josh on Twitter @joshkleinrules.