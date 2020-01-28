“I have enjoyed my time at the club since I arrived and I am delighted to extend my stay,” said Brattan.

“It’s a fantastic place for all of the staff and players to work great together. It’s no surprise that many of the guys are happy to stay here and try to continue the shape we’ve had this season.”

While Brattan’s future is clear, the teenager who emerged as his potential long-term midfield successor has left the Sky Blues.

Club sources have confirmed that Ryan Teague, who was the captain of Australia under 17, flew overseas for a medical team in Portugal. It is believed to be FC Famalicao, who was promoted last season and finished fourth in the Primeira Liga.

The 18-year-old teague played just eight minutes of A-League football. She brought Sydney 5-1 to Brisbane this season and gave away a penalty.

Corica saw a strong perspective in Teague with the potential to join the first team. However, it is assumed that he is satisfied with his exit, which brings the Sky Blues a considerable transfer fee in the six-figure range.

Teammates have already said goodbye to Teague, who posted a photo of himself at the departure gate of Sydney Airport on Monday evening. The deal is expected to close in the coming days.

In the meantime, Sydney has decided not to appeal Alex Baumjohann’s ban in two games, meaning the German will miss Friday’s game and the derby against his old Western Sydney Wanderers team this weekend.

Despite believing that his red card was too hard for an incident with Leigh Broxham of Melbourne Victory, the club found that the chances of lowering Baumjohann’s ban were too slim to continue.

In any case, the 33-year-old would not have come to an appointment hearing this week due to family problems, which prompted him to return to Germany immediately. Baumjohann is expected to be back on deck for an away game against the Central Coast Mariners on February 22nd.

