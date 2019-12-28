Luke Brattan and Josh Brillante's exchange gave Sydney FC a "new dimension", says coach Steve Corica

Loading...

The 26-year-old had no concrete offers on the table at the time and, in fact, none came to fruition. But the Sky Blues had to start planning their lives without him, and City offered him an exceptional deal that his former club couldn't match.

Brattan, meanwhile, looked ready for a transfer to Turkish Super Lig Yeni Malatyaspor outfit after three seasons with City. But as soon as he arrived, a "strange feeling" in his gut told him to leave immediately. Sydney turned out to be his safety net and they won a showdown with Melbourne Victory for his signing.

Loading

"(Everything) is coming for a reason," Corica said on Saturday. "Joshy has moved on, we have Brattan and I am very happy. I think he has been one of our best players since the start of the season.

"He is a very good player with the ball, defensively he also does a fantastic job, which people do not recognize as much. He brought us a new dimension with the ball – he is a very good passer of the ball, short and long and we are very happy to have it. "

Brillante also excelled at City, where coach Erick Mombaerts gave him more license to go forward than for the Sky Blues.

"He works extremely hard, Joshy," said Corica. "He covers the field very quickly and I think he has done a fantastic job for us in the three years he has spent here, and he has just continued to City. He will be looking forward to playing against us … but he's just another player. "

Aside from Brillante against Brattan, there will be a second showdown in Sunday's shock at Jubilee Stadium: the battle between the two best strikers in the A-League, Adam Le Fondre and Jamie Maclaren.

The Fondre has 11 goals and Maclaren 10 this campaign, with the gold boot race very likely to be an all-season arm fight between the two.

"I am almost sure they will want to put each other on top of each other," said Corica. "You have the two best strikers right now, scoring goals and facing off this weekend.

Loading

"Jamie does a very good job for them, but they have wingers who like to dribble on the players, midfielders who make forward passes and very good defense as well. Overall, it’s is a very good team. I think they play very good football. "

Corica confirmed that Sydney would again be denied Michael Zullo (calf) and midfielder Brandon O & # 39; Neill (knee), but said Milos Ninkovic (calf) was allowed to start after was used off the bench in last week's 2-2 draw. with Wellington.

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading