Luka Doncic is said to return against the spurs tonight

Luka Doncic had a scalding start to his second season and entered the MVP discussion with an average of 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game before tackling the heat in the first few minutes of a competition December 14 sprained an ankle.

Including this game, the Mavs 2-3 went forward without their superstar point and did their best to kick water until his return. The good news is that they are likely to receive a late Christmas present in the form of Doncic's return on Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Sources: The Mavs plan for Luka Doncic to return from a sprained right ankle against the Spurs tonight. He has missed the last four games and is officially classified as questionable.

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 26, 2019

This obviously depends on how Doncic feels after going through the warm-up to test the ankle before the game, but his return would of course be a welcome sight for the Mavs. They did an admirable job in his absence, but in late games it was remarkable that they didn't even attack when he beat the goats to initiate things or just fetch a bucket themselves.

Kristaps Porzingis' production continued to be mixed as he tried to get in shape, but with Doncic's back he can return to a slightly smaller role. We'll soon find out if Doncic can immediately regain his MVP form, and if so, the Mavs will try to move up the Western Conference standings again.

