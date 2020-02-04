Lucy Boynton confirmed as Marianne Faithfull in Biopic ‘Faithfull’

Lucy Boynton will play singer Marianne Faithfull in the upcoming biopic Faithfull by director Ian Bonhôte, who was recently purchased for global sales by Altitude. Casting is currently en route for an actor to play Mick Jagger and the film starts shooting in the fall.

Set in London in the mid-1960s, Faithfull follows the rollercoaster journey of the singer-songwriter, from discovery as a schoolgirl from the monastery of seventeen, fame as pop idol, hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger who inspired some of their best songs, as a homeless drug addict in Soho. “

Julia Taylor-Stanley, Colin Vaines and Andee Ryder produce the film, with Boynton acting as the executive producer.

“I fell in love with this project as soon as I read it, so I could no longer be excited to be part of Marianne’s story, both as an actor and for the first time as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team,” Boynton said a statement. “I can’t wait to really get started.”

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male-dominated music industry, “Bonhôte added. “The film will investigate female issues, as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognized as an artist. I feel honored to work with Lucy and Julia to shed light on the timeless story of Marianne. “

Faithfull commented: “I am happy that my story is finally made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.”

Rumor had it that Boynton was involved in the project last year. Deadline reported the news for the first time in October. The actress previously appeared as Freddie Mercury’s one-time fiancé Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody.