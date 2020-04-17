Lucinda Williams: “In My Room” video series

“I know we have all lost friends and family members and it’s just a hell of a story, but I want to extend my best wishes to all of you and we’re just going to hold on,” said Lucinda Williams. , offering words of encouragement towards the end of his four song set for Rolling Stone’s In My Room series.

The new resident of Nashville launches her performance with a reading of “Are You Alright”, extracted from her 2007 release, West, an album she co-produced with the late Hal Willner. Then she plays a trio of songs on her next LP, Good Souls Better Angels, released on April 24. She prefigures “You Can’t Rule Me” by saying that “it makes me feel a little more powerful when I sing this song”, and concludes President Trump’s burning indictment, “Man Without a Soul”, echoing the chorus of the song: “It goes down.” “Sure,” she promises.

The capper is the inspiring “When the way becomes dark”, a scathing but comforting ballad which begs: “Do not give up / Hang on tight / Do not be afraid … it will be fine / You will be OK. “” Everyone’s having a hard time doing it right now, “said Williams,” but we’re going to get through it. “

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter shared part of her daily quarantine routine with Rolling Stone: sleeping late, ordering dinner, and watching a lot of Netflix, including Tiger King. “The weirdness of the people involved probably didn’t deter me as much as perhaps other people,” she says. “I love documentaries like that or Making a Murderer.”