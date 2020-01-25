Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson, George Takei and others want Paramount and Star Trek to sue the United States government over the new Space Force logo

The logo of the latest U.S. military division, Space Force, was unveiled today by a tweet from President Donald Trump. When people looked at the logo, many commented on the similarity of the logo to the Star Trek Starfleet logo.

As you can see on the tweet below, the logo is reminiscent of the Federation’s fictional space research / military division, Starfleet. For this reason, there was an immediate sensation on Twitter when Paramount, Star Trek and Gene Roddenberry trended on the platform.

After consulting with our great military leaders, designers, and others, I’m happy to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Here you will find a comparison of the two logos. There is no keen eye to notice that they are quite similar in design. For this reason, social media broke out when people either praised the new logo or asked Paramount / CBS to take the federal government to court for what they thought was an IP thief.

Many heads exploded, and even “news sites” like Gizmodo shared an angry tweet and article about the problem. The article entitled “Leave Star Trek alone, you part of the shit” tries to unmask anyone who explains the similarities by using NASA’s own logo. As you can imagine, it was a very high quality “journalism” there. I think researching the actual history of the Star Trek logo and Star Trek, as you will see below, is less important than screaming in the sky

Leave Star Trek alone, you shit https://t.co/i8oak78eOK pic.twitter.com/ZBQE53AFXC

– io9 (@ io9) January 24, 2020

Then you had those who work in the entertainment industry.

Orville writer David Goodman went on Twitter to voice his opinion that Paramount would sue the US government over the logo.

I think Paramount will sue. https://t.co/K4w8JLSbva

– David Goodman (@DavidAGoodman), January 24, 2020

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson would respond and tell him that he hopes they will.

God, I hope you do

– Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe), January 24, 2020

Others were also piling up. Patrick Stewart’s son, Daniel Stewart, also believes that President Trump and the federal government will be brought to justice over the similarity of Paramount’s logos.

More like being sued by the highest authority !!

– Daniel Stewart (@ dnstewart67), January 25, 2020

Donald Trump decided to remove his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek one day after everyone had seen Star Trek Picard and remembered what the Starfleet logo looked like.

Trump is the stupidest criminal in the world and he’s not even close.

– Palmer report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020

And it wasn’t just the blue checkmark brigade.

Is this a joke? Whoever owns the Star Trek brand should file a lawsuit for injury. pic.twitter.com/gKiZXgPdJ4

– Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa), January 24, 2020

Gene Roddenberry trending? Oh cool!

* See why genes are trending *

I can’t … I can’t keep up with that trump asshole. We cannot have anything that is not ruined by him. He lies, he steals, he cheats. I just want his garbage to end.

– Matt West (@fubisd), January 24, 2020

In the truest sense of the word, nobody in the trump administration no longer cares. I hope Gene Roddenberry’s family is suing. This is an abomination for all of us trekkies / trekkers. pic.twitter.com/8H0QF5lhKo

– Chubby IT Guy (@ Chojin_1999), January 24, 2020

However, there is a problem with the idea of ​​suing the federal government for this logo. Let’s first compare the Starfleet Command logo with another well-known logo, that of NASA. As you can see in the photo below, the Starfleet logo is quite familiar to another famous space-related logo.

For those of you wondering, the NASA logo is older than Star Trek. It was commissioned in 1959 when “the National Aeronautical Advisory Committee (NACA) turned into an agency that promoted both space and space: the National Aviation and Space Administration (NASA)”.

Even other space agencies around the world use similar designs, as you can see below:

According to Valerie Insinna, a spokesman for the Space Force, “the delta symbol, the central design element of the seal, was first used by the US Air Force in 1942; and was used in early 1961 Air Force space agency emblems. “That’s five years before the Star Trek: The Original Series premieres in September.

A spokesman for @SpaceForceDoD says via email: “The delta symbol, the central design element of the seal, was first used by the US Air Force in 1942. and was used in early Air Force Space Organization emblems from 1961. “

– Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) January 24, 2020

In fact, you can see an Air Force Space Command logo from 1982.

It is very clear that the Starfleet logo was inspired by NASA’s logo. Even on the official Star Trek website, the Delta emblem of the Starfleet logo is said to be a direct descendant of the old NASA logo.

It says, “In the Star Trek universe, the delta emblem is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA logos (and later the UESPA logos) that were used during Earth’s 20th and 21st century space programs.”

You can see how similar the United Earth Space Probe Agency logo is to the NASA symbol.

And as for the Starfleet Command logo, creator Michael Okuda confirms in the Star Trek Sticker Book, as reported by Ex Astris Scientia, that it first appeared in the fourth season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Okuda explains: “The Starfleet Command seal was first shown in” Homefront “(DS9) and later in” In the Flesh “(VGR), although the agency itself, of course, comes from the original Star Trek series. The symbol should have something in common with that Remember NASA emblem. “

Ex Astris Scientia, however, declares that the logo was first published in “Rules of Engagement”. Deep Space Nine was first broadcast in 1993.

While this information is easy to find and even available on the Star Trek website, it hasn’t stopped celebrities infected with Trump’s derangement syndrome from spreading misinformation.

What makes this story even more disappointing is that actors who brought our favorite Star Trek characters to life also fall into this trap. Actors / directors Johnathan Frakes, Robert Picardo from Star Trek Voyager and George Takei also threw their own two cents into the so-called controversy.

I thought it was China that didn’t protect intellectual property rights. pic.twitter.com/AQAZ7YD7b0

– Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) January 24, 2020

Thank you very much, doctor, you speak the truth https://t.co/JBPcmcNVLc

– Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes), January 25, 2020

Hm. We expect some royalties from this … https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakia), January 24, 2020

@realDonaldTrump As Chancellor Martok of the Klingon Empire, we strongly recommend that you call Saul on your new Space Force logo. Qapla ’. jghertzler

– John G Hertzler (@JGHertzler), January 24, 2020

It’s really interesting to come from these people flying around in a fictional U.S. state. Companies.

People think Gene Roddenberry should sue the American government while Star Trek’s most famous ship is the USS Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/5y2Jzk0IhR

– Arrowhead nation SUPER BOWL !!! (@drunk_crypto) January 25, 2020

What do you think of the new Space Force logo? It is obvious that it clearly stems from the symbology of the Air Force and NASA, although it appears that many have missed the memo to spill poison online.