Loading...

After a huge social media fan campaign, Lucifer was revived by Netflix and his fourth season ended emotionally – but for Tom Ellis’ character, that’s far from the end of the story … oh, not nearly!

The good news for fans of the show is that we’re expecting a fifth season of Lucifer soon, but the bad news (at least for now) is that Netflix has said that it will be the last season of the show that they will produce ,

But who knows how the Lucifer story could end after being dramatically saved in the past?

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming fifth season and beyond …

Will there be a fifth season of Lucifer?

#Lucifer Season 5 – FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/OJAiYipn4n

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) December 5, 2019

Yes! Netflix has extended the show for a fifth season, but is said to be the last.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix that we revived our show last season and can now end the story of Lucifer on our terms,” ​​said show runners Henderson and Modrovich. “Above all, we would like to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come !! “

The good news? Lucifer’s fifth series was supposed to consist of 10 episodes, but then six more were announced, which means fans will have 16 hours. The season is split in two, as Ellis previously confirmed: “Netflix will delete eight episodes, and then there will be a little pause, and then eight more episodes will be deleted.”

#Lucifer season 5 is now much better – and bigger! We added another six hours for a total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

When will the fifth season of Lucifer be released on Netflix?

Ah, the million dollar question!

There is no confirmed release date for the final season yet, but we’re assuming the first eight episodes of The fifth season of Lucifer will be released on Netflix in spring or summer 2020, However, since it’s the final season, Netflix may delay release to increase anticipation.

What we do know is that filming is in full swing …

#Lucifer Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow !! I can’t wait to hear @ tomellis17 @LaurenGerman @Aimee_Garcia @RachaelEHarris @dbwofficial @kevinmalejandro @LesleyAnnBrandt @Henderson_Joe @Ildymojo pic.twitter.com/b9JWOT2EKj

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) September 6, 2019

How can I see Lucifer’s previous series?



The fourth season of Lucifer is currently on Netflix.

The last three seasons will eventually switch to Netflix, according to series star Tom Ellis – but at the moment, seasons one to three can be watched by Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer doing?



Lucifer is a fantasy comedy about the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as King of Hell, and decides to naturally become a consultant with the LAPD instead.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to get people to tell him their secret desires.

The Devil character is based on a comic series created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman.

What has happened in Lucifer’s past seasons?

There is a handy video on Twitter that tells Ellis and summarizes the first three series, which you can see below.

Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark Lord and Savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a

– Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix), April 19, 2019

In the fourth series by Lucifer, the devil experienced an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face and revealing Chloe (Lauren German) in season three finale – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer found it difficult to assume his role as king of reconcile hell with the good person he became.

In the fourth season finale, Lucifer finally returned to hell after being chased by demons, and he returned with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he really wants to be after a tearful farewell by Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?



After Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign to revive the show.

Netflix started the series in June 2018 after monumentally supporting the series on Twitter under the hashtag #SaveLucifer.

# LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix Wow, that sounds good. You fans made that possible. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved ✊ ????

– tom ellis (@ tomellis17) June 15, 2018

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign plays an important role in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“You really noticed,” Henderson said to TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the greatest thing we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans and apparently a number of people there, just like the show.”

After it became known that Lucifer’s fifth series is the last one, there is another fan campaign for the continuation of the show.

Responding to fans’ efforts to get Lucifer into season six, Ildy Modrovich tweeted, “I’m sorry I was silent on the matter. The truth is that I’m torn. So much of me could #Lucifer do forever.

“But I’m also very grateful that DU & @netflix gave us the opportunity to continue our story together. And I know that S5 will be a love letter to our #Lucifans, so …”

I am sorry that I was silent on the subject. The truth is that I’m torn. So much of me #Lucifer could do forever. But I am also very grateful that DU & @netflix gave us the opportunity to continue our story together. And I know that S5 will be a love letter to our #Lucifans, so … ???? ❤️ ???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy

– Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo), June 17, 2019

Who is in the cast of Lucifer’s fifth season?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would likely repeat their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert was also confirmed as the great boss of the Almighty and Lucifer, who was voiced by author Neil Gaiman in season 3. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels on which the show is based.

Kevin Alejandro could be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin among others.

Inbar Lavi in ​​Lucifer Season 4 First Look (Netflix)

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve. Henderson said: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, it is absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, how much history would we have for this character if we got into our room?

“We have given her an amazing new starting point for her life. I think that’s one of the first things we’ll discuss. I hope you saw Eva last.”