Lucifer season 5 release date | Cast, trailer, plot, #savelucifer

Lucifer was revived by Netflix after a huge social media fan campaign, with the fourth season coming to an emotional end – but that is not the end of the story for the character of Tom Ellis … oh not long!

The good news for fans of the show is that we expect a fifth season from Lucifer soon, but the bad news (at least for the time being) is that Netflix has said it will be the last season of the show that they will produce.

But after being dramatically saved in the past, who knows how Lucifer’s story might end!

For now, here is everything we know about the coming season five, and then …

Will there be a season 5 from Lucifer?

Yes! Netflix has renewed the show for a fifth season, but it says it will be the last.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now let us finish Lucifer’s story on our terms,” ​​said showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “The most important thing is that we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best has yet to come!!”

The good news? Lucifer series five would consist of 10 episodes, but then six more were announced, meaning fans can enjoy 16 hours. The season will be split in two, as Ellis confirmed earlier: “Netflix will drop eight episodes, and then there will be a short break and then they will drop another eight episodes.”

The even better news? The tenth episode of season 5 will be a ‘bloody’ musical. Yes, that’s right, the devil himself will break into song and dance – but there will be a reason for it. In conversation with EW about the episode, entitled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich said:

“We wanted a true story about why they sing and dance, and not just:” Oh, this will be the place where everyone sings and dances. “It has been a little game of Tetris (planning the episode), but it is super fun It’s going to be great. It will be such a thing in the bucket list for me. “

It has also been announced that singer Debbie Gibson will appear as a controlling mother in the musical episode, but that is all we know so far.

When will Lucifer season 5 be released on Netflix?

Ah, the million dollar question!

At the moment there is no confirmed release date for the final season, but we predict that the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix in the spring or summer of 2020. However, because it is the last season, Netflix may choose to postpone the release further to build anticipation.

What we do know is filming is in full swing …

How can I view the previous Lucifer series?



Season four of Lucifer is currently being streamed on Netflix.

The previous three seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, eventually switch to Netflix – but for now, Lucifer seasons one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?



Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama that revolves around the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as King of Hell, so naturally decides to become a consultant at the LAPD instead.

Lucifer has superhuman power and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

The devil character is based on a character made by Neil Gaiman for the comic book series The Sandman.

What happened in Lucifer’s previous seasons?

There is a handy video on Twitter – told by Ellis – about the first three series, which you can watch below.

Lucifer series four saw the devil glide through an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face that was finally revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) in the series three final – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer found it difficult to play his role as the king of Hell with the good person he was becoming.

In the final of season four, Lucifer finally returned to hell after being driven by demons, and went back with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he really wants to be – after saying goodbye to Chloe.

What was the # SaveLucifer campaign?



Following Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the hashtag #SaveLucifer.

Show runners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the # SaveLucifer campaign played an important role in Netflix’s decision to breathe new life into the show.

“They really noticed,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans have been heard, and that is the biggest thing that we have to convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently some people are there just like the show.”

Now it is revealed that Lucifer’s fifth series is the last, there is ANOTHER fan campaign for the show to continue.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fans’ efforts to give Lucifer a sixth season and tweet: “Sorry I have been silent about this issue. The truth is, it’s because I have been torn. So many of me could be #Lucifer forever to do.

“But I am also very grateful that YOU & @netflix gave us the opportunity to continue our story together. And I know that S5 will be a love letter for our #Lucifans so … “

Who is in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would probably repeat their role as Lucifer Morningstar and detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert has also been confirmed as the previous boss of the great Almighty and Lucifer, who was voiced in season 3 by author Neil Gaiman. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels on which the show is based.

Kevin Alejandro could be back as detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, among others.

Inbar Lavi in ​​Lucifer season 4 first look (Netflix)

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eva, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she is absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, when we enter our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We have given her a great new starting point for her life, so I think this is one of the first things we will discuss. My hope is, in any way, that this is not the last thing you have from Eve seen. “