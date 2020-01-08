Lucifer casts Dennis Haysbert with God in the last season

Loading...

The Lucifer fantasy series is nearing completion – the fifth and final series is expected to appear on Netflix later this year.

And now the show has announced an important casting for its last appearance, where 24-star star Dennis Haysbert will be the main opponent – none other than God himself.

It won’t be the first time the Holy Father appears on the series – one version of the deity appeared in a bonus episode during the third series, voiced by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the Sandman comics from which the series was adapted.

However, this time the character will play a much bigger role, and showrunner Joe Henderson will tell Entertainment Weekly that Haysbert will be seen throughout the series.

Henderson said: “We liked the big crazy list [possible actors] and he was my first choice.

“We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.”

The series will be a kind of reunion for Haysbert, who alongside one of the series stars, D.B. Woodside also appeared on the 24th where they played brothers.

And apparently Woodside had a role to play in getting Haysbert the role.

Henderson claimed: “D.B. In fact, he had come up to us and said, “Did you think of Dennis?” We said, “Do you think he would actually do it?” And he said, “Well, I’ve already spoken to him and it was something like that on. “And so we just went to him.”