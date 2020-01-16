Lucid Air electric car will finally appear in production-ready form in April

Lucid Motors is finally ready to unveil the production-ready version of its 1000-horsepower electric car with an impressive range of 400 km. The Lucid Air was first seen in 2016 in pre-production form, but the company has made efforts to prepare the car for sale. The version that customers will actually buy is scheduled to be unveiled in New York in April, Lucid said in a blog post.

The post did not specify a specific date for the unveiling, but the press days for the 2020 New York Auto Show are from 8-9 April, so Lucid can organize the unveiling around that time to take advantage of the convergence of automotive media on the Big Apple for the show.

The Lucid Air was unveiled in 2016 and the company quickly announced plans for a new plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, to build the electric car. But Lucid Motors didn’t seem to have any juice after that. The company confirmed a $ 1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign equity fund in 2018, but little clear progress was made with the plant or air development. Lucid only recently broke the ground at the Arizona plant and said it is building 80 ‘beta prototypes’ that are 95 percent identical to the promised production models. In the meantime, a planned launch in 2019 passed; Lucid now hopes to start production at the end of 2020.

The Air is a rival of the Tesla Model S, promising long-distance and serious performance in a luxury sedan package. Lucid said earlier that high-end models would have 1,000 horsepower, with a maximum range of 400 km and a price in the range of six digits. A prototype reached 235 mph in 2017 on a test circuit in Ohio. Lucid also discussed an entry-level model earlier, with 400 hp, 240 km range and a starting price of $ 60,000. In 2017, a supervisor told Digital Trends that Lucid planned to add autonomous driving power to his cars in the future, although it is unclear whether that is still the intention.

If that sounds good to you, Lucid is currently taking $ 2500 refunds for the Air. As it finally brings the Air closer to production, Lucid faces significant competition from other starting car manufacturers, as well as more established brands, which are finally launching nearly eight years after the arrival of the Tesla Model S electric cars.

