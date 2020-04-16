Lucasfilm casts Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller in the Cassian Andor Prequel Series ROGUE ONE – GeekTyrant

Stellan Skarsgard (Thor) and Kyle Soller (101 Dalmatian Street) has joined the unnamed live-action Star Wars series team Lucasfilm. This show is Rogue One prequel that focuses on Diego LunaCassian Andor character.

The story centers on a Rebel Andor agent before the events of Rogue One in the early days of the Rising Against the Empire. The show was described as a “spy thriller” when plans were first revealed to him last year. Notice it before Alan Tudyk it will recreate its role as the K-2SO droid.

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy The pilot is being written for the series as well as directing numerous episodes. It will work alongside a series showrunner Stephen Schiff.

No details are given about who will play Skarsgard or Soller. Speaking about the previous series, Luna said:

“What I can tell you is, it’s a nice challenge and a great way to go to a show, but what happens when you already know the end? Then it becomes the story. It’s all in how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This is not a show now where we will be amazed at the end, ‘Oh no it plays him!’ We have already seen the end.

“If you think about it, ‘Rogue One’ started with the same task. The last scene of ‘Rogue One’ is a scene we all know. It makes another part of your brain work (as a storyteller). You can’t use the same formulas for storytelling you know this all your life because it’s very different. The big thing now is that we start with a character that people already know what he can do. “

While Cassian Andor’s character wasn’t very interesting to some fans, I hope this series delivers something as good as The Mandalorian.

