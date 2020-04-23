Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau are already Working on Season 3 MANDALORIAN – GeekTyrant

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres not until later this fall, but Lucasfilm, Disney, and Jon Favreau pre-production has already begun on a third season for the Disney + series!

According to Variety, Favreau has been “writing Season 3 for a while,” and the art department has been creating concepts for Season 3 “for the past few weeks.” One source told them, “We have just started pre-production and are looking at further episodes for the Mandalorian in Season 3.”

Well, it’s hard to even begin to speculate what we can expect from Season 3 of the series because we have no idea how the story will progress in Season 2! But, I imagine it will continue to follow Mando and The Child on their epic journey across the galaxy.

It was also reported that the production design department started work on season 3 on 20 April, and explained that the department needs “so much lead time” which is why “the gears are really starting to grind very soon.”

I can’t wait to see how this story works out in the next couple of seasons! Rosario Dawson he was recently cast in the live-action role of Ahsoka Tano, and Michael Biehn he was even cast as a Bounty Hunter. Fans seem excited about their involvement. It will be cute to see what other familiar characters and faces are coming up too.

Jon Favreau He confirmed that he will direct at least one episode of Season 2. It was previously reported that Carl Weathers he would direct an episode, and it is said that Bryce Dallas Howard back as well. It was also recently reported that Robert Rodriguez also directing at least one episode.