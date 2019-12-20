Lube Man & # 39; s Slide In & # 39; Guardian & # 39;: How It Happened

Loading...

It's been a few days now since Damon Lindelof's phenomenal HBO series Watchmen made its final. The finale itself answered most of the audience's pressing questions, apart from whether there would be a second season. However, in the days when we discovered Damon Lindelof's greatest regret about the series, we found out what was really behind the mirror, and since then researchers have found a mass grave near Tulsa that may carry the bodies of those who died in 1921 massacres that formed the backdrop for Lindelof's series were killed in the city.

After the finale aired, we also found Lube Man's likely identity in the Peteypedia files, which revealed that FBI agent Dale Petey – and his rapeseed oil – were probably the confusing silver watchful eye. However, what we haven't figured out yet is how Lube Man managed to slide this great slide into a sewer grate.

HBO

I've seen this scene five times and always had the same reaction as Angela Abar. "The f ** k?" I stared at this GIF with my mouth open for half an hour and wondered how the effects team managed it so seamlessly. However, what I would never have thought is the following: The Lube Man film is 100 percent real. The secret is that there is no secret. This is a practical effect, a real trick that is honest with God, as Regina King himself said, who witnessed the slide and spoke to IGN about it.

"It was wild. It was wild just to see how the guy did it. I thought, "Yo, these are bananas!" King said to IGN. "And it was cold like that day. So he's out there in that polyurethane, whatever it was that he was wearing, and he did, and that was amazing. They built this little drain so that it can slide in. But yes, it was a real trick. "

WHAT?! That's incredible. And even if I know that, I still don't understand how he did it. It is just so amazing.

