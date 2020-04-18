Luann de Lesseps of RHONY insisted he did NOT drink during self-isolation after admitting he was no longer aware – The Scottish Sun

The REAL housewife of New York star Luann de Lesseps insisted she didn’t drink during self-isolation, despite admitting she was no longer conscious.

The reality TV star opened on Bravo TV’s Daily Dish with Andy Cohen acknowledging that although fans will see it drinking this coming season, it really is “dry corona time”.

5

Luann stressed this was a ‘dry time’ for herCredit: Getty Images – Getty

“You know, this season you will see me drinking socially and responsibly, and at the moment, I’m very grateful, I don’t drink,” he said.

“I don’t want to drink, and my daughter doesn’t drink so we don’t drink together, and that’s fine.”

He added: “Occasionally I feel like drinking but then I feel like crap the next day so I decided this was a dry corona time for me.”

In January, the RHONY star, 54, admitted he let himself drink “on occasion” after avoiding liquor after his capture in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2017.

5

He claimed drinking made him feel bad

5

Luann was arrested at Credit 2017: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

5

Luann hit rock bottom after his arrest on battery charges, trespassing and irregular poisoning. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Luann hit rock bottom after his arrest on battery charges, trespassing and irregular poisoning.

He then checked himself in an alcohol treatment center – before serving second in rehabilitation in July 2018.

His promise of calm formed an important part of his defense agreement with the prosecutor the following month which led to his release from prison.

He later told People magazine that he was “back in the driver’s seat” after a “time of reflection” driven by the new year.

5

He said that he “returned to the driver’s seat” after the “reflection time” requested by the new year Credit: Getty – Contributor

Guess the CELEB

Celebrities post photos of their # MeAt20 – but can you guess who?

CITY LIFE

Irvine Welsh gave the name Martin Compston ‘wee f *** y’ after he finished Edinburgh

PEAK PEAK

Inside the house of EuroMillions winner, Jane Park as she shares an amazing throwback photo

Exclusive

Show me money

Scottish tycoon Michelle Mone in secret talks to join Dragon’s Den

HEAT STUFF

Too Hot To Handle stars have sex even though they have to be celibate for a £ 80k prize

‘stay sexy’

Christine McGuinness danced in sexy clothes before her husband Paddy exchanged clothes

The Countess said: “The New Year has become a time of reflection. I have learned a lot about myself, and I was in a very good place and finally returned to the driver’s seat.”

“I always say my trip is day after day.”

Sonja Morgan, 56, from RHONY revealed that she has a threesome and has even joined the Mile High Club

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.