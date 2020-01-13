LSU Tigers want to party hard at home with a win in the NCAA football final

NEW ORLEANS – Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a victory party in mind, late on Monday evening.

A Cajun style.

“If I can crowd-surf Bourbon Street, that would be legitimate … that would be pretty cool,” said the LSU Tigers who walked back. “But other than that, you know, I just want to see the confetti come down and hold that trophy.”

Just like millions of others in Cajun Country, plus many more LSU fans and alumni all over the world.

Make no mistake, however, that an LSU win over title defender Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game would provide quite a bit of backyard – especially up and down party hard Bourbon Street.

Ultimately, the title tilt is determined between the unbeaten 14-0 sides on the track – and only 130 km from the LSU campus – at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday evening (8:00 pm ET, TSN).

“It would mean life to win,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you understand that there are many things going on. You know, not to sharpen the negative points, but it is the murder capital of almost the United States, and to be able to have a two-point ball and bring everyone together, it’s something that will be really special.

“This is a memory that will never rust or make dust if we win this national championship.”

Especially since no fewer than 60 of the 108 players on the LSU roster come from Louisiana, just like five of the nine members of the coaching staff.

“I remember being six years old and seeing LSU playing, and I remember what it did to the community,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “When LSU won and when the (NFL’s New Orleans) saints won, the entire city was on fire, so I know this is the way the state is. So we want to give back. It is a great state. It means a lot.

“Just to show up at the hotel and see all the fans there, just to hear them, just to hear them when we walk out here … and when we left Baton Rouge, there were hundreds of people for the neighborhoods, and just see the little kids and understand the size of this soccer team and know what it means to me and who we represent (is special). “

What about Clemson?

Certainly, it is the ruling kings who never seem to be shaken by anything. But even this can be daunting with all the crazy fandom in the Bayou.

Home advantage is one thing for LSU in this title fight, but remember … strange things can happen here with all the history, mystery and – dare we say – voodoo and all that jazz.

“We are here in enemy territory,” said Isaiah Simmons, Clemson’s Swiss Army Knife in defense. “Everyone here is an LSU fan. Our last race (in the Fiesta Bowl) was a road race. It was like 70-30 Ohio State-Clemson (fans in the stands). I am sure this will be worse, I assume. We are in Louisiana. So this one is a bit different.

“And it’s almost like we’re in a different country. Everyone here is (for) LSU. There aren’t really many of us.”

But nobody also has someone like Dabo Swinney.

The head coach of Clemson is known to tackle every situation and to turn to the advantage of his team.

Just the fact that they are underdogs offers Swinney sufficient motivation to gather the troops. Add to that the fact that they will be wildly manned in the stands and it is extra fuel to light the fire of the defending champions and winners of two of the last three national university titles.

“Yes, it’s going to be wild,” Swinney said. “Maybe I had just played in Baton Rouge (on the LSU campus). No difference. But maybe better weather (and not rainy) here in the Dome, so it will be good. But it becomes a road game for us. “

The last time Swinney saw game action in the Superdome was almost three decades ago as a player – a letterman in fact – with the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 34-13 national championship-clinching triumph in the Sugar Bowl over the number 1 ranked Miami Hurricanes.

“So 27 years ago,” Swinney said of the 1992 season glory with Gene Stallings’ Tide. “I’m in the same hotel. So it would be nice to get the same result.”

Swinney has already drawn a Rocky reference to get his team in a winning direction.

He makes his tigers think it is Rocky Balboa on his way to the hostile Soviet Union to fight Ivan Drago – à la Rocky IV.

“In defense, we call it a road-dog mentality,” said Simmons. “You have to add a completely different game – not necessarily something special, but just a different way of thinking. It’s just like we always love Rocky comparisons in our team. It’s like Rocky fought Drago.

“I think we are in Russia.”

Not quite.

But Cajun Country certainly has a different feel to it.

“I don’t know much about (Rocky and Drago), but I think those motivational tactics are for the other team, and Dabo has clearly done his job well,” Orgeron said. “I couldn’t even tell you who those two boys are, to be honest.

“But I just know this … it will be an emotional night when we run out of the tunnel.” I believe it will be a home advantage. But we have to take care of it. We have to use it to our advantage, and as you know, those fans will be fired. “