LSU, Clemson receivers who bring resumes from the big game to the NCAA final

NEW ORLEANS – Justyn Ross caught a lot of love from crazy fans on Saturday.

Hugs and handshakes.

Photo ops, too.

The Clemson Tigers star receiver also did not shy away from it.

No, sir (which is often used by the well-mannered troops under Dabo Swinney).

On the other hand, Ross is used to catching almost everything that flew his direction, especially in the big moments on the roster.

And it’s not getting any bigger than it is now, with the defending college football champions facing the LSU Tigers for the NCAA championship on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (8:00 PM ET, TSN).

“Yes, they have a super star cast there,” said Ross’s LSU defense coordinator and Clemson’s attacking kings. “Great soccer players – all dynamic in their own way.”

Indeed, there is Tee Higgins, who is leading the team this season with 1,115 receiving yards.

And there is double threat Travis Etienne, who comes from the rear for critical catches.

But now it’s time for Clemson to shine, especially if last year’s title means something.

The Alabama child, as a freshman, had 12 receptions, 301 yards and three touchdowns in the two College Football Playoff games that gave Clemson his second national championship in three campaigns. Included was his huge day in the 44-16 final bash of the number 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, while Ross grabbed six paces – including some of the ‘crazy’ variety, according to head coach Swinney – for a peak-reel performance that totaled 153 meters .

“We have always known that he is very talented – he just needed a chance,” said Clemson’s attacking coordinator, Tony Elliott. “And it just happened that that opportunity was offered in that game. So we knew all along that he could make the pieces. “

And how?

He carried through this season of 1000 meters this year. While the number has fallen – he has 789 at a team-high 61 receptions – he is still that important pass-catcher in the crunch.

Take for example his semi-final in the Fiesta Bowl. Ross pulled out a team-high six receptions for 47 yards in that CFP won the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago.

Can he use it again for a new 150-meter final?

“I don’t really think about it anymore,” Ross said about last year’s championships. “That performance can’t really mean much to me to play this game. But it will always be special to me. It meant a lot to me to come in as freshmen and do that.

“It just happened,” Ross continued. “I just prepared myself well and practiced very well that week and went there and executed.”

Despite the fact that he raised a shoulder in that semi-final, Ross is good for Monday’s dance.

Coach Swinney says that Ross’s fellow star Higgins is also healthy after missing parts of the Buckeyes triumph.

“Can’t cover everyone,” Ross said. “I don’t think anyone in the country can cover every recipient in our team.”

The same can be said about LSU.

Moreso actually.

The Tigers of the SEC have announced three threats – in Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. – who have contributed to the production of an offensive historical season in conference annals.

“We share the wealth,” Jefferson said. “If only we can share the ball and not get angry if we don’t get it, we are successful. That is the case with this receiving corps – we are just so talented and so deep.

“We just have fun.”

And doing it in a showy way.

Physical sophomore pursuit and Shake-and-bake junior Jefferson are 2-3 among FBS handmen at receiving yards with 1,559 and 1,434 meters respectively and were able to surpass Omar Bayless and his 1,653 meters with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday night.

In the 63-28 semifinal win over Oklahoma two weeks ago, Jefferson made the LSU bowl and Peach Bowl history with four touchdowns – all in the first half – on nine catches, as part of a team-high 102 of the year.

That show helped Jefferson bind Chase for the TD lead – at 18 through the air – and raise a bet that the recipient with the most passing majors after Monday would get $ 100 and breakfast at the Waffle House from the other.

So that is food for thought to feed any top performance.

There is also a fast sophomore Marshall – who completes the Louisiana trio – with a healthy 625 meters and a go-to-man with his teammates who often pull double cover.

“We think it’s pretty hard for the defense to cover all three of us,” Jefferson said. “But we will use it to our advantage.”

Even Thaddeus Moss from North Carolina, the son of the legendary NFLer Randy, is a healthy option at the end, with 534 yards for LSU in his junior season.

“The beauty of our recipients and our team, to be honest, is that they are unselfish,” said LSU head coach Steve Ensminger. “They understand,” Hey, OK, this is how they do it. He’s gonna get it. I’m not going to get it. “”

Anyone who gets more from it on Monday remains a weapon for LSU.

Or will it be someone on Clemson with the enormous moments …

Maybe Ross with an encore?

“Just find another game to help us win a game,” added Elliott. “That’s all we need.”

