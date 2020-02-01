LRT transit is nauseous – literally – for passengers with motion sickness

Jen Campbell, waiting for the train at Tunney’s Pasture station for her morning commute to the center.

This week, this newspaper decided to spend a few days during rush hour along the Confederation Line, talking to passengers and riding on rails. The following sections only profile a few of the countless public transport users with stories about commuter traffic on the Confederation Line. If you have one that you want to share, contact [email protected]

Jen Campbell thought she was dealing with a kidney stone when she visited the emergency department last October. It appears that the pain under her ribs was a stretched muscle – which she believes is the result of stretching to hold onto the upper handle on a Confederation Line train.

After the light rail system was launched, many people complained about the height of the bars, a special challenge for shorter riders. In response, OC Transpo has installed dangling stability belts on the trains.

“It was just muscular, but it was really terrible,” said Campbell, 40, who takes the train to her military job in the city about three times a week. “I am very happy to see that they now have the loops.”

Although that specific injury is behind her, Campbell’s commute sometimes remains physically demanding. She has been struggling with motion sickness all her life and certain transport conditions can make the symptoms – headache, nausea – worse.

The launch of light rail has been a blessing and a curse. Although the train runs more smoothly than the bus, Campbell still has to take Route 256 from her home in Bridlewood to Tunney’s Pasture Station, where she board the train.

After the launch of the Confederation Line in September, Campbell has noticed a larger number of buses with a lower capacity – short buses instead of articulated or double-decker – and more cancellations on its route, which means that more people are driving a smaller vehicle, and a rougher ride for someone with motion sickness.

This was Campbell’s experience on a recent Tuesday morning trip to work. This newspaper caught up with her in Tunney’s Pasture while she sat on a couch and got some air for the next leg of her commute.

“I wasn’t looking forward to this,” she laughed. “My biggest concern about moving to Ottawa was transit.”

Campbell, her husband and two children arrived in Ottawa 18 months ago, the latest in a series of movements that many military families have in common. This is the first place they have lived with public transportation as their most sensible home-work option.

Both she and her husband work in the city, where parking is expensive. They both decided to invest in OC Transpo passes.

“It’s not terrible, you get used to it pretty quickly,” said Campbell. “But the hiccups in recent months have made me very happy to move to Carling and not have to deal with transit, which is sad.”

In the near future, both Campbell and her husband will be working on the new west-end campus of the Department of National Defense, where she said driving is a more convenient option than bus service.

After dealing with reliability and busy headaches, motion sickness and a false kidney stone alarm, Campbell is ready to say goodbye to her bus pass.

“Transit is a good thing, we have to carpool, we have to be in transit. But when it’s not useful for people … “

