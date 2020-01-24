LRT contractor needs maintenance advice after a tough lesson about winter maintenance

Peter Lauch, general manager of Rideau Transit Maintenance, answers questions during a meeting of the transit committee on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Winter is taking its toll on the new Confederation Line so far, as the city’s LRT contractor is calling in to provide advice on how to better maintain the $ 2.1 billion Ottawa rail system.

Peter Lauch, the CEO of Rideau Transit Maintenance, the maintenance arm of builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG), told the transport committee on Thursday that the company has no problems with winter activities.

However, some commissioners and transit councilors did not believe it after they had learned more about the problems encountered by the LRT system.

Snow sometimes blocks the switches and the switch heaters do not seem to have the expected melting effect. RTG and OC Transpo soon discovered during the heavy snowfall last weekend that snow and ice could cause major damage with the LRT switching infrastructure, which led to train delays. Switches ensure that trains can run between tracks.

It has been a hell of a week for Ottawa transit customers who rely on LRT.

The eastern section ended for an afternoon commute when an overhead line was pulled down by a train.

Due to maintenance delays, some Alstom Citadis Spirit trains have been removed from the peak period this week. At one point there were eight trains that served during one of the busiest duty times. On the 12.5 kilometer long line there must be 13 trains during peak hours.

Transit committee chairman Allan Hubley was forced to call a special meeting for city management and RTG to explain why the LRT service was so bad.

The city is critical about RTG’s maintenance options and has withheld monthly payments to the company.

John Manconi, the city’s general transport manager, said that RTG needs “more experienced rail companies” in Ottawa to maintain the Confederation Line.

RTG pays to engage JBA Corp., whose experts have already advised the city on LRT, to review the maintenance program and make changes to improve it.

The serious train shortages forced Transpo to divert the additional bus service during peak hours in the morning and afternoon. The special bus service runs until at least 31 January.

The city confirmed an important fact: all 34 LRT vehicles were ready on day 1 when the city accepted the rail system last summer and all 34 were taken into service at different times. (The vehicles are linked to make full trains).

City and RTG officials explained why so many trains have not left the maintenance facility lately.

One train was out of order due to the cable break last week at St. Laurent Station. Another train had a problem with a compressor that helps level the vehicle.

Subsequently, countless trains had to be pulled because of flat spots on the steel wheels, which is not unusual in train activities, but the maintenance contractor had difficulty keeping up with time-consuming solutions with the help of a lathe.

Michael Morgan, the director of rail construction in the city, said there must be an investigation into the cause to see why so many wheel plates have happened lately.

LRT is unreliable for much of the four months that the transit system was in operation.

However, service delays have not affected Transpo’s number of riders so far.

According to Manconi, the December 2019 racing ship was 3.2 percent higher than in December 2018 and the annual increase was 0.2 percent.

Transit commissioners and council members asked detailed questions about how the LRT system works, in an effort to discover problems that are obvious to a layperson.

There were several questions where the Confederation Line was compared with the trusted Trillium Line.

Coun. Catherine McKenney asked several questions comparing the LRT line with the Trillium line and noted that the older north-south railroad does not seem to have the same problems with train wheels.

Troy Charter transpo operational director said he couldn’t remember a train being taken out of service due to punctures.

Coun. Stephen Blais asked about the rail changes on the Trillium line and why the railroad does not have the same problems. Charter said the managers ensure that the right resources are available to free the switches in the winter.

The committee meeting, which began at 2 p.m., extended into the early evening hours with members who were constantly amazed at maintenance issues.

“I am not entirely sure if this is normal,” said Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert at one point.

“I don’t think we could have anticipated some of these problems,” Lauch said later. “I think we could have responded better to them.”

