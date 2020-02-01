LRT commute has a night worker who thinks about dumping transit

Rob Maybee, waiting for his bus after changing trains at Blair Station.

Taylor Blewett / jpg

This week, this newspaper decided to spend a few days during rush hour along the Confederation Line, talking to passengers and riding on rails. The following sections only profile a few of the countless public transport users with stories about commuter traffic on the Confederation Line.

When Rob Maybee wakes up for his commuting, he usually manages to stay closed for about five hours.

The night shift employee gets up around 2.30 p.m. to take a bus from Route 40 from Elmvale Acres to St. Laurent Station at 4 p.m. Once in St. Laurent, he takes an express train to the eastern end of the Confederation Line at Blair Station. He and hundreds of others get off the train and hurry to the street level bus platform hoping to claim a spot on one of the eastern buses that are often packed to the brim, forcing potential passengers to wait for the next bus on their route to appear – if it already does.

While most commuters in Blair finish their workday and go home, Maybee prepares for a 10 to 12-hour shift as a supervisor at a factory in Trim Road. As soon as he manages to get on a bus for the last leg of his commute, he will hopefully work at least half an hour before his 6.30 pm. start so that he has time to prepare his personnel plan for the service. If he ends his working day at 5 in the morning, it is time for another 90 minutes on the road – if he is lucky – to come home, sleep and do everything again.

“I’m out of the house for almost 15, 16 hours a day,” says Maybee, 43. “You have five hours of sleep – by the end of the week I’m just exhausted. My weekend is pretty good, trying to catch up “

It wasn’t always like that. Before the opening of the Confederation Line in September, Maybee said that his commuter traffic took two buses and 45 minutes, even on the busiest day. The post-LRT bus service change canceled one of the bus routes that he could take in the past, and reduced the service on another, in addition to the extra transfer and the train route that he now has to take into account.

“It’s a huge difference,” Maybee said. And he feels it. With a job where he supervises several people and is on his feet for most of the night, five hours of sleep is not really cut back.

“I’m sure it will come these days – I’m missing something important, or I might not even wake up for work just because I’m so tired.”

In addition to his sleep schedule, his new home-work routine influences his wallet. Once or twice a month, due to bus cancellations or LRT service disruptions, he must dump the transit and call an Uber to get to work on time.

“I have staff waiting for me,” he said. “I can’t call them like an hour earlier to say,” I’m not coming because of the trains. “I have to go to work, I have to suck it up and pay the $ 20 for an Uber.”

Maybee now spends around $ 50 a month on journey services on top of his transit pass and said he was forced to consider an option he could not really afford: buy a vehicle.

Born and raised in Ottawa, he relies mainly on transit since he was a teenager. But in recent months the prospect of dumping OC Transpo has become increasingly attractive.

“I’m getting tired of dealing with this,” said Maybee. “It would be a lot easier to just get a little more sleep and get to work every day.”

