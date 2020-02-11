Loyalist offers stand-alone nursing training

The provincial government is making some changes to post-secondary nursing programs that will specifically affect healthcare and the Loyalist College.

The government has announced that colleges of higher education can now offer independent nursing training, rather than working with a university, for students to complete their studies.

The move is intended to get more students to graduate faster in the nursing field and therefore offer more care to residents throughout the province.

Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan, president and CEO of Loyalist College, says the change will also benefit the residents of the Quinte region, as less than 5% of Loyalist nurses currently return to the area after going elsewhere to study.

The college also recently unveiled the updated nursing and healthcare laboratories on the third floor of the Kente building, which has undergone a multi-million dollar overhaul with support from both the provincial and federal government.

.