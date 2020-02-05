Lowe’s and USO from NC organize ribbon cutting and USO center dedication for fallen Navy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Lowes and USO from North Carolina pay a tribute to a fallen hero on Thursday to honor him a room in the USO of NC-Jacksonville Center during a naming and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The USO of the media room of the NC Jacksonville Center will be renamed the Staff Sargent Benjamin S. Hines Media Room in memory of Staff Sgt. Hines.

Stg. Hines was killed in Afghanistan on Monday, April 8, 2019, along with two of his fellow Marines, while deployed to the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Force Reserve.

He joined US Marines after high school and joined the JROTC while in Dallastown, Pennsylvania and Stg. Hines also earned more than a dozen prizes and completed two previous combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The media room was renovated by Lowe’s with dozens of affiliated volunteers in addition to product and financial donations of more than $ 25,000.

Lowe’s and USO NC ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, name plaque unveiling and comments from Scott Hines, the father of Benjamin and Lowe’s store manager in the Wilmington area.