DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Democrats are recovering from a series of disappointments after Monday’s Iowa events, although one has received less attention than the others.

Around 176,000 Iowans attended their district gatherings, a slight increase compared to 2016, but less than expected.

The number is sure to rattle Democrats who are betting on high turnout in battlefields across the country to win in November. And there is reason to doubt whether the Iowa Democrats can win after a recent turn to Republicans.

The number was perhaps the most disappointing for Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders, whose strategy in the primaries and the general election depends on producing young and rare voters. When asked about voter turnout in a Friday night debate, Sanders admitted that this was not the case.

“This is a disappointment and I think we could all have done better with our supporters,” he said.

The parade of candidates, a democratic base that will get President Donald Trump out of hand, and the high turnout in 2018 left party insiders hoping for turnout that will reach or exceed the competition’s high water mark could.

But Monday was nowhere near the events of 2008 when about 238,000 Iowans took part in the opening battle between Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, former Iowa favorite John Edwards and a few others. The 2020 caucuses drew 5,000 more than in 2016 when Clinton narrowly defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders but lost to Donald Trump.

“It was lower than I expected,” said former Iowa Democratic Party executive director Norm Sterzenbach, who advised Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign. “It was definitely lower than conventional wisdom.”

Democrats in Iowa are struggling to overcome a decade of slide that has increased in rural areas and once reliably democratic industrial cities along the Mississippi.

It is part of a change from the party’s 50-year peak in 2008 when it not only controlled the governorship and both houses of the legislature, but also three out of five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and one seat in the U.S. Senate.

Democrats have been fighting in rural areas since 2010, while the party has grown in the emerging Iowa suburbs around Des Moines and in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor in eastern Iowa.

Today, the Republicans control the statehouse and the two seats of the US Senate in Iowa, where Trump won against Clinton in 2016 with 9.5 percentage points. However, Democrats won the statehouse and took two out of four seats in the U.S. house – including the fastest growing suburbs of Iowa – from Republican hands in 2018.

On Monday, Democratic participation declined across the board in rural areas and the formerly unionized districts, but also in the suburbs around Des Moines, particularly in Dallas County, the state’s fastest growing democratic district.

“I think it represents a change in our democratic base in Iowa, a change in party participation and what will become our base,” said Sterzenbach.

