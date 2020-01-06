Low-cost smart home accessory maker Sengled unveils its new HomeKit hub, plus

Loading...

After several years of exclusive support from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, smart lighting company Sengled has now expanded to HomeKit. At CES 2020 today, the company announced new additions to its smart lighting line, including a new third-generation hub with HomeKit support.

Headlining Sengled’s announcements today is its new Smart Hub, which adds support for Apple’s HomeKit platform. This means that users can control smart lights and Sengled accessories via the Home app on their iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well as with Siri voice control.

In addition to the new Smart Hub, Sengled also announced a new Edison filament bulb smart LED, which offers a color temperature of 2100K. There are also new E12 candle bulbs designed to fit chandeliers, ceiling fans, etc.

Last but not least is a new smart plug with energy monitoring from Sengled.

Sengled is also adding Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring to its range, converting traditional lamps and household appliances into smart devices. The outlet monitors the power consumption of your connected devices, allowing for closer energy management. In addition, the plug can be turned on and off remotely via the app – perfect for planning when you are outside the house for added security.

HomeKit support has long been around for the Sengled line of smart home accessories. The company has made a name for itself by offering more affordable smart lighting solutions, which remains true with the recent addition of HomeKit support. Here are the prices of the new accessories announced today:

Edison Sengled Smart LED Filament Bulb, 2-pk, MSRP $ 29.99

Sengled Smart LED E12 Candle Bulbs, MSRP $ 24.99

The Sengled Smart Hub, MSRP $ 29.99

Sengled Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring, MSRP $ 19.99

There is no word on the availability of Sengled’s new line of smart homes, but the products should be available as soon as possible.

