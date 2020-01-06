Low budget habits and silly tricks that keep old cars alive for longer

Loading...

This is not a Radwood show. Just a few serviced cars that live their lives and hang out in a LA mall in 2019. Photo: Andrew P Collins

In years with old cars, I’ve picked up on some habits, maybe superstitions, that I’m convinced have helped my run-down vehicles stay on the road. To ensure the survival of the cars of everyone else’s retirement age, I’ll tell you some of my secrets.

If you have any doubts about my qualifications in automotive witchcraft and my commitment to preventing the retirement of cars: I currently have two vehicles with more than 200,000 miles each (a third just behind!) And another one that is 45 years old is. And everyone runs! At least technically.

If you’ve managed to keep an archaic car running long enough that the registration fee could be paid more than once, you’re probably familiar with the three most important rules for vehicle preservation:

Carry out all scheduled maintenance work on time, including changing fluids in addition to engine oil. Repair functionally relevant parts as soon as they break; Always drive carefully until the engine has reached normal operating temperature.

They also keep your eyes, ears and nose open for unusual sights, sounds and smells. Now it’s time to move up to the next level.

Apply the parking brake before parking the car

An off-road professional once told me that I was parked in the cabin of a newer Range Rover on a steep hill to “apply the parking brake while it was still moving and then bring it into the park.” His explanation was: In this way, the kinetic energy of the vehicle weight is transferred to the parking brake instead of the transmission.

That is better? Well, brakes are a lot cheaper than trannies. Any possibility of shifting stress from a more expensive component to a lower one seems reasonable to me.

In my experience, this step eliminates the big clank you may hear if you switch from P to D on just a moderate hill. Clunks bad. So, parking brake rope good. And that’s as technical as we will be because I promised superstition, not science. (I should do this more often.)

Turn off fans, air conditioners, heaters and heated seats before starting

Starting a car costs a lot of energy. Your seat heating, air conditioning, lighting and other accessories do the same. Many modern vehicles have the circuitry required to automatically turn off power-hungry subsystems while your car is cranking, but not others. And also for those who, like my ’05 Acura TL, may start faster if the additional functions are set to Off before turning the key.

It’s like Star Trek. Transfer all the power to the starter, Mr. La Forge!

Pay attention to what type of car is in your rearview mirror

Driving a 70s truck in today’s Los Angeles taught me, along with everything else, from humble family cars to modern Porsche cars, to appreciate the immense delta of braking distances that different cars have.

When I’m stuck in a traffic jam with something like a brand new Benz behind me, I can relax a bit because even if the driver sends an SMS (they are) they have big brakes and collision avoidance technology to prevent them from doing so I break up. For example, if there is a crazy old Scion in my rear view and they send a text message (they are) or I suddenly stop, there is a greater risk that I will be rammed.

If you are in a situation where you need to change lanes in front of someone, wait until something with better brakes is behind you.

Look at other people’s warnings on the road

“If you can’t see my mirrors, I can’t see you,” you may have seen on the back of a large rig written in sticker form. If you don’t have one, that’s one thing. So if you can’t see a person’s face in the mirror of their car, they probably won’t be able to see you either. Unless they have a blind spot monitoring system like many modern cars do.

By switching between the jalopies in my personal fleet and the new sharpness, I’m lucky enough to take a test drive. I realized how many warning lights for blessing blind spots really are. Those little lights that light up in rear-view mirrors could be the most useful technical perversion of the art of driving we’ve had in the past decade. Unfortunately, they are so good that they can keep you from watching your surroundings closely.

I always try to drive in traffic as if I am invisible, but I have made it a habit to peek into people’s mirrors to get a better idea of ​​whether they are likely to drive into me or not. They usually look like a small orange or red dot in a corner of their mirror. This can be useful when people don’t want to use their turn signals. What, let me guess, your city is.

Practice tactical parking

Choose parking spaces that offer the least opportunity to be cheated by passers-by and other park people. This is an auto dork classic.

Even if your car is a racket, you won’t feel better from additional scratches and bumps.

Try not to turn the steering wheel as far as it will go

In 2019, many “older cars” still have hydraulic steering. This means that a pump pushes liquid around to transmit the steering wheel spinning in the direction of the front wheels.

The further you turn, the harder the pump has to work. Pumps with a lighter lifespan last longer. Granted, this logic can be ported to a lot of things (e.g. if you don’t use the brakes, you will never wear your pads), but the steering is usually fairly simple, which is mechanically nice. You probably won’t switch to full lock very often. And if the steering is problematic, it is difficult to ignore it. As in: It gets loud.

Be careful of old car insurance claims

We could probably start a special research project on the subject and investigate it closely, but in short if you have a car that is not old enough to be a “classic” but not new enough to be used by most people Getting Considered It pays to be careful in the world of auto insurance.

Insurance companies will quickly complete an older car instead of repairing it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some try to reduce your coverage after your vehicle has reached a certain age.

My comprehensive advice would be to double-check how your old car is covered and, most importantly, find out how it was rated. Sometimes a car is worth more than your insurer. If so, consider how to fix it before making a claim.

I like older cars. And even if not, I can’t afford new hardware anyway. I would also prefer not to spend a lot of money on maintenance, I’m not a great mechanic, so I generally have to take care of my equipment to make it durable.

So far it has worked out quite well for me. Give it a try. Don’t let good cars enter the early graves!

,