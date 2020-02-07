Love the One (s) you’re with: Nuggets flop on trading deadline (again)

Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15), right celebrates with guard Gary Harris (14) after their win at the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Jeffrey Swinger-USA Sport TODAY

Deep in the guts of Pepsi Center are the sounds of Crosby, Stills and Nash and echo, echo and ring. It is known. Too familiar. It sounds like …

… like February in Denver.

Concentration slips away

Because your baby is so far away.

The NBA trading period is over. And while the Nuggets reached the headlines (sort of), the story that followed left much to be desired. The click bait said, “NUGGETS MAKE TRADE!” The click-through said, “So what.”

Love the one you are with

Love the one you are with

Those doggone Nuggets, they definitely love some Nuggets. Are not they?

Do you want to trade with Denver? Nice. Look at the scrap yard there. Take whatever you want. But we have everything we need, here, 1-8 (ish), under contract – those guys are forbidden territory. I can’t have them. We need them. We love it. We are good here in Denver. See you in the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets have everything they need. They just need time. Health. They certainly do not need Malik Beasley or Juancho Hernangomez. They don’t need another piece. Not Jrue Holiday. Not Chris Paul. Not Kevin Love. Kelly Oubre not. J.J. not Redick. Not Bogdan Bogdanovic. Not Jae Crowder.

No. I don’t need them.

Do you buy what the Nuggets sell?

When the dust crashed Thursday afternoon, this was what traffic control at DIA had to do with …

Outgoing: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt.

Incoming: Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green, Jordan McRae and a 2020 first round pick from the Houston Rockets. Or, as Cliff Claven once accurately said about Jeopardy, four “people who have never been to my kitchen.”

The Nuggets may have been involved in the largest, volume, NBA trade since 2000, but in no way can one of their two transactions be considered a “blockbuster.” It is true that none of the players involved – coming or going – even factor when it comes to a starting five, but if there is anything, the loss of the Malik Beasley Nuggets makes them worse, not better – at least on the short-term. Of course, Beasley was probably gone after the season; the Nuggets wouldn’t pay him a lot of money, especially if the immobile Gary Harris got in the way. But Beasley could contribute – that was proven. Many claim that Beasley has more benefit than Harris, and that the Nuggets have kept the wrong man, but that is a discussion for another time.

Bottom line: the Nuggets didn’t get better on the deadline. They were pat.

And that can only mean a few things.

First, the Nuggets believe they already have what it takes to go further than last season. (Again, do you buy what the Nuggets sell?).

Second, the Nuggets desperately tried to make an exchange, but no one in the NBA bought what they were selling.

Third, the Nuggets were willing to trade, but valued their equity slightly higher than anyone willing to trade with them; so nothing happened.

One or more of these scenarios are possible, but again, the bottom line is that the Nuggets will enter the ‘postseason’ of 2020 ‘as they are’. more than anyone else in the Nuggets. That’s not a bad thing – if you don’t believe in it you, who else? – but it’s the truth.

The Nuggets are good. Really good, actually. But they are not “championship good” – that is a fact.

If Denver wants to become a title candidate, only two players are responsible: Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Those two are the stars. Jokic is already one. Porter Jr. has the best chance that a Nugget will become one. Furthermore, they are question marks at best.

Yes. No one has forgotten Jamal Murray. He’s good too. Very well. But is he Which good? Can he be Robin of Jokic’s Batman? He certainly had his moments, including last season in the play-offs – sometimes. But he is also best known for his inconsistency. He is incredibly inconsistent this season, despite being paid like a superstar. He may also be a better guard than a point guard.

Wouldn’t it be that Murray looked great next to Jrue Holiday in April, a true point guard who can score, pass and defend at elite level?

Certainly, the Nuggets could have upgraded – or should have tried to upgrade – from the aforementioned Gary Harris. The Nuggets have paid him well, but he cannot shoot and he cannot stay healthy (not this season). The Nuggets believe he is an elite defender, but nobody else really does; Harris did not get a single vote for the all-defensive NBA team in 2018-19 or 2017-18.

Harris is a good player. A decent player. A player who contributes to every team.

He is also an overvalued player, at least in Denver.

Love the one you are with

Love the one you are with

If recent history is a kind of indicator, the Nuggets will fall in love with their own country until the end of time. Until Nikola Jokic is angry or old. Until the window for a title – which by the way is actually open – was closed long ago.

Don’t be angry, don’t be sad,

Do not sit and cry for good things you have had.

Gosh, those doggone Nuggets! They are good. Very well. But they are not Which good. Not good enough to beat on a trading day and hope it is good enough.

They could certainly have used a piece that might have made a difference. Instead of judging their damn good hand and pushing all their chips in, they pummeled around and threw a few 7s for about 8s and 9s. They exchanged depth for depth; whether it is better or worse is hardly worth discussing.

Yawn.

Set your snooze button for the Western Conference Finals when someone other than the Nuggets faces Lakers.

Until then, love those with whom you are.