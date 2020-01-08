Loading...

With the candidates for Winter Love Island 2020, who have now been confirmed for our biennial visit to the villa, the secret for our islanders has finally been revealed.

And it looks like colleagues from Callum Jones now have an answer to why he didn’t show up for work on Monday …

Speak with RadioTimes.com In South Africa, the 23-year-old scaffolding man from Manchester admitted that he had told only one person other than his family that he was leaving the construction site to find love in the brand new villa in Cape Town.

“I only told one person, my manager, that I would go,” he said. “Everyone else was expecting me. I should come on Monday.”

But it seems Callum’s colleagues had an inkling that he lives in Cape Town, as he said earlier that he applied for the show.

“I applied in summer and they said how did you get on? So I said I only had to apply in winter, ”he said. “And that’s probably as far as I have to tell them. They always ask questions like,” Are you going, are you going? “And I don’t know!”

But while Love Island can sometimes offer dizzying values ​​for fame and fortune, Callum is more than willing to return to the construction site if the offerings of parties and reality shows dry up.

In line with Sherif’s Series 5, Callum said: “It is what it is. I am prepared for it. I am not guaranteed money or fame, I could be back at the construction site in two months.

“But we are all friends and they would be happy for me if I left.

“I just want to come in and have the experience of being in the villa. At the moment there is no really big dream picture. “

Love Island starts at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 and continues the ITV2 broadcast on weekdays and Sundays