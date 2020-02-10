Love Island’s Rebecca wants to meet Biggs after being kicked out of the villa with Jordan – The Sun.

REBECCA Gormley has announced that she plans to meet Biggs after being dumped with Love Island on Jordan.

The 21-year-old was sent to the side of Jordan Waobikeze after landing in last place when the audience voted for his favorite couples on the ITV2 show.

4

Rebecca and Jordan were devastated to be thrown off the island

The couple had understood it during the Casa Amor days, but their burgeoning romance soon faltered and Rebecca said it was “just a friendship” now.

She said, “We got on right away. Everyone said, ‘You’re married,’ and I said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m not married. A few days have passed.’

“Yes, I kissed him the first day and things went quickly, but I had to step back.

“Because we were all married, I didn’t even have a chance to measure myself against one of the boys, he didn’t have a chance to measure myself against any of the other girls.

“I think that’s probably why I’m in the position I’m in now.”

4

4

Rebecca has Biggs in her eye, now she is free from villaCredit: Rex Features

When asked if she had regretted not getting to know the other boys better, Rebecca said: “Somehow yes.

“I wish I had chatted with everyone and found out more about everyone else – like Biggs. I loved Biggs (Chris). He was mint. His personality is the type of personality I would choose. I would recommend him to anyone Hit case. ” , “

Rebecca said her romance with Jordan had “stalled” in the villa.

She said, “It wasn’t going anywhere. And if you want to be with someone, things should go on every day, not at a standstill. It became more of a friendship than a romantic couple.”

4

Four islanders were sent to pack tonight

Although she found no love, Rebecca said that she had a brilliant time on the show.

“One thing I can say about Love Island, the entire team – the islanders and everyone who worked on the cast – were all fantastic,” she said.

“There was never a point when I thought they didn’t care.”

Jordan said the biggest challenge was “to be in a couple that was so great in the beginning and then slowed down as all the couples around us got faster”.

Love Island’s 21-year-old Rebecca reveals that she slept with 20 to 30 boys

He said, “That was the hardest part. I was so excited to be in love to find that person that I could take to my mother, and I’m not sure if that will be the case.”

He said a highlight was when Sean Paul showed up for a surprise show.

“I feel like I’ve raised the level of dance moves in the villa,” he said.

“It wasn’t just going it alone, but I feel like I bought something for the villa in that regard. I think Sean Paul was impressed. I’m sure he wants me for the tour!”