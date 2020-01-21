Love Island's new girl Rebecca could be the show's salvation

We’re a week in the very first winter edition of Love Island and so far … things haven’t really started yet.

Despite Ollie’s sudden and unexpected breakup from the South African mansion, Love Island’s latest series has yet to see any real drama. The twins Jess and Eve were supposed to solve the “double trouble” this year, but it seems like they only mean twice the headache since the buxom blondes couldn’t turn their heads when they saw Eve get off the island quickly had fallen, and Jess now, like most of the time, a spare part.

It’s too slow for the majority of our couples to invest as much in the fourth series short-lived Jack and Dani, and with the exception of Shaughna, we don’t see enough of them The actual personalities of our islanders for us to use really rooted as individuals.

And while Love Island is still the most TV show of the year for the 16- to 34-year-olds, the numbers from the latest and most explosive series of 2019 are still down – with the winter series having a lot to offer.

So let’s hear it for Rebecca Gormley, Love Island’s newcomer, who wants to shake the whole series with just a twist of her hips.

The 21-year-old former Miss Newcastle had one of the most dramatic entrances in Love Island history after making herself the focus of the show at the end of the Dirty Dancers Challenge – and she even created one of the funniest memes of the year.

Rebecca needed steel balls to get into a sexy routine in front of the boys and the totally excited girls dressed like a sexy Helen from Troy.

After Rebecca Callum and Connor’s heart rate had risen the most, sending the couple on a date with her right away was a real master stroke by the producers – much to Shaughna’s dismay.

With her stunning good looks and open mindedness, Rebecca is the tonic to brighten up this still young series in the same way that Maura did for the fifth series – which similarly led her to mark the moment she entered the villa with a cheeky wink and an open and dirty chat.

At this point, the series needs someone who has Gobby and no nonsense to liven things up, and at first glance you can see how Rebecca uncomplicatedly says: “I plan to take at least one of her men. You have to do what makes you happy, regardless of whether you annoy someone. “Maybe she’s exactly what this Love Island series needs.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays