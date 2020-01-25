Love Island's Jack Fincham has announced the birth of his first child

“I am normally a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks. This blessing, I chose not to do it.

Congratulations are on last year’s Love Island winner Jack Fincham, who announced the arrival of his first child, a little girl.

The 28-year-old former pen seller surprised fans on Saturday morning with a message holding his new daughter, Blossom, after keeping it secret that he will become a dad so far.

Jack did not reveal the identity of Blossom’s mother, but said that she had been “incredible” and although they are not together, they have been friends for years.

“I am normally a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks,” Jack wrote in an Instagram article. “This blessing, I chose not to do it. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a TV show, which throws you right in the public eye … which I will be eternally grateful for.

“However, I knew I needed personal time and to keep this part of my private life to prepare for this new responsibility and a part of me that will change my life forever,” he continued.

“It is without a doubt the best thing that has happened to me and it is true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection that you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my mother, who was totally amazing everywhere. Although we are not together, we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is the co-parenting of our beautiful little girl. Mom and baby are doing very well.

“I am now the proud father of a healthy little girl, Blossom Fincham, born 8 lb 2 oz on January 24, 2020.”

Jack won Love Island in 2018 with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, but the couple split in April of last year after moving in together shortly after the show. Dani is now back with his pre-show ex, Sammy Kimmence.

Congratulations again to Jack!