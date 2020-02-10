Love Island’s Callum wants to make Molly his girlfriend in the midst of a shock voice

They’ve only known each other for a week since they met at Casa Amor last Monday, but it seems that Callum Jones’s feelings for Molly Smith can be serious.

So much he is already thinking of making her his girlfriend. In a preview clip for tonight’s episode, the 23-year-old scaffolding announces that he could ask Molly the question after Finley Tapp had asked Paige Turley to be his girlfriend.

While the islanders celebrate Paige and Finn becoming official, you can hear Molly say to Siannise Fudge, “That’s you next.”

Eavesdropping, Callum then says to her: “Maybe it’s me.”

But few know Callum, his ex Shaughna Phillips – with whom he was linked for three weeks – has heard it all and she is furious.

“You never guess what I just heard,” she tells her friend Paige.

“Let’s go,” says Paige and the girls walk away together.

“I just heard Molly say to Siannise,” You’re next “and Callum said,” No, it’s me, “Shaughna continues, Paige gasping.” That’s stuffy, isn’t it, “she adds .

And Shaughna just can’t get over it, as she tells Paige the next day during the challenge: “She [Molly] doesn’t deserve him, she deserves better.”

The teaser clip also reveals that one pair would be dumped off the island after a public vote.

While the islanders gathered around the fire place, Luke Mabbott read a text. “Islanders, the public voted for their favorite couple,” he says.

But of course the clip ends before it is revealed which pair has won the least votes and will be dumped off the island!

So, which couple will receive packaging?

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.