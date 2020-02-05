Love Island’s Callum declares love for Molly while Shaughna plans the future

His head has been turned since he arrived at Casa Amor, and now it seems that Callum Jones is about to jump forever.

In tonight’s episode, the 23-year-old seems to be putting all his eggs in Molly Smith’s basket, pulling the blonde bombshell for a chat and telling her exactly how he feels.

“I feel that when I came in here, I didn’t think my head would turn. I did say that someone special to me would be needed to turn me around. And I think you could be, ‘he says.

Molly then asks: “Am I making you nervous?”, To which the jetty replies: “A little bit, it’s just you.”

The pair finally snores, making them one of the first new couples in CA to seal the deal with a kiss outside of a challenge.

But in the Main Villa it couldn’t have been any different, with Callum’s partner, Shaughna Phillips, planning their future together.

As she talks to Paige Turley in scenes broadcast tonight, the South London local reveals that she wants to move north to Callum’s hometown.

She says: “I am ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester.”

She does not know that Callum has his heart on the new girl Molly – about whom he has not stopped gambling since she arrived at Casa Amor.

Love Island’s Shaughna and Paige (© ITV)

In Monday’s episode, Cal admitted he wanted to depict the 25-year-old model, calling him a “rocket.”

In the Beach Hut he said: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I think as soon as she walked through the door everyone thought, “She’s a rocket!”

And a day later he confessed he didn’t think the same about Shaughna.

While talking to Finley Tapp, Callum opened his appeal to Molly and said, “Every time she walks by, I’m just like …”

But when Finn asked if he had the same feeling with Shaughna, he replied “No” after some hesitation.

How will Shaughna take the news when Callum returns to the main villa?

We are shaking!

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.