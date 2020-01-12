Love Island winter 2020: where is Caroline Flack and will she return?

Winter Love Island is just around the corner and it’s the first time the show will air in January.

It’s also the first episode without presenter Caroline Flack to be replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Where’s Caroline Flack and why isn’t she presenting Love Island 2020?

Flack resigned from her role on Love Island in December 2019 after being arrested for assault.

She made a statement on her Instagram, telling her 2.3 million followers: “Love Island has been my world for five years. It’s the best show on TV.”

“In order not to spoil the attention of the upcoming series, it is best for me to withdraw for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesman for ITV said RadioTimes.com At the time: “ITV has a longstanding relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will keep in touch with her about future Love Island series in the coming months. “

40-year-old Caroline appeared in court on Monday, December 23, ten days after her arrest. She did not plead guilty to having beaten her charges.

Who will replace Caroline Flack and will she be back for the Love Island summer series?

Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline for the January series from Love Island.

Regarding her appointment as host, the 34-year-old said: “I look forward to traveling to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest television show. It’s an understatement.”

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the top of this huge show. I wish it had been in better circumstances. Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We have been talking a lot in the past few days since she resigned. She was very nice to me and supported me strongly in this role. “

It is currently unknown whether Flack will return to the summer love island, but it hasn’t been excluded yet.

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2