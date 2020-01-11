Loading...

We are now only a few days away from the winter edition of Love Island – the first of TWO Love Island series in 2020!

There are a lot (and no big changes at all) as the ITV Reality series will start its first winter outing.

The change department will have a new location and host that South Africa and Laura Whitmore will be joining – but in many ways viewers can expect a lot of the same from the series, with models and instagramers looking for love Villa in the Sun.

So before we ask “winter to do one”, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Love Island series on ITV2, including rumors about who should take place, how to watch it, and what we’re going to see from the show could expect a new continent …

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

Love Island will start on Sunday, January 12th on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new Love Island host for the January 2020 series.

“To say I’m excited to travel to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest TV show, is an understatement,” she said at her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the top of this huge show. I wish it had been in better circumstances. Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We have been talking a lot in the past few days since she resigned. She was very nice to me and pushed me strongly for this role. “

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack announced in December that she would resign from the show after being arrested and charged with assault.

The 40-year-old revealed the news in her Instagram story and said, “Love Island has been my world for five years. It’s the best show on TV.”

“In order not to spoil the attention of the upcoming series, it is best for me to withdraw for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesman for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a longstanding relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will keep in touch with her about future Love Island series in the coming months. “

Who are the participants in Winter Love Island?

The first lineup of Winter Love Island 2020 has just been released. This is where the first islanders meet the villa in South Africa.

Leanne is a 22-year-old client advisor from London who is looking for a “robust and male” partner.

The beauty advisor is known to her friends as Princess Jasmine and she goes to the villa to find her Aladdin.

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are students and VIP hostesses from London who claim they have the ultimate girl code – but will they when the competition starts?

Shaughna is a democratic service official who calls herself “smart” and is looking for her own Jack Fincham.

Rochelle Humes’ little sister, Sophie, will hope to find a boxer like Anthony Joshua in the villa, but will she be lucky?

Paige, who had previously met Lewis Capaldi, has been on television before, but will she get the benefit of Love Island?

Former footballer Mike has many famous connections, but will he go online with his dream woman on Love Island?

Connor is a coffee bean seller and he will hope for his own Maya Jama when he comes to the villa.

This scaffolding builder describes himself as a cheeky guy, but will his personality put his guy on paper for him?

Nas describes himself as “very different” from the guys who were previously on Love Island, which could give him a competitive advantage.

Ollie comes from a productive family and describes himself as an alpha male. Will he find the love of his life?

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

The action takes place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer lasts from December to March, so it should be sunny enough for all islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show where the winter series will take place will take place Cape Town.

For the first time, take a look at the brand new villa, which has some essential differences from its Mallorcan counterpart …

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

The first teaser for Winter Love Island was unveiled on December 2nd on “I’m a Star”.

A promo was released a few days later, of course told by Love Islands voice-over star Ian Stirling.

However, ITV has now confirmed that they canceled the promo after Caroline Flack’s arrest.

Will Iain Sterling tell the show?

The voice-over hero Iain Stirling has confirmed that he will also incorporate his jokes into the sixth series.

As he talked about Good Morning Britain, he teased, “You know what, it will be a blast. Winter Love Island will come back sooner than you thought and it will be pleasant.”

When are applications for Winter Love Island possible?

Applications for the first love island 2020 are closed from November 30, 2019,

The new series will reportedly have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already targeting potential islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by an ITV person at a pool party in Spain who said he was looking for more pronounced personality types on the show.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me the ITV2 credentials,” he told The Sun. “I was a little nervous when I gave my name. They then sent me an email asking them to find” guys. “There were twins, Goth girls, and Essex boys listed.”

Other reports say casting directors are also looking for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family,” and “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer type.” ,

Do you think you fit the bill and want to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Here is some advice from former islanders …

Be warned – only six of this year’s 36 islanders made it through the application process to the show – the remaining 30 were proposed by management or selected by casting teams.

Will there be a Love Island Winter Live Stream?

Unlikely. While the shows are broadcast live on ITV Hub at the same time as the TV show, there are currently no plans by Love Island bosses to present a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read more about what the producers had to say here.

Will there be another Summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes it will. This series is an additional version of the show and is not a substitute for the all-summer epic that viewers know and love. In short, there will be a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island will start on Sunday, January 12th and will continue on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays