Winter Love Island is in full swing and since 2020 will be the first of two Love Island series, there is enough to delight fans.

There have been a lot of changes this time, including a new host, a new villa, and a whole host of new actors looking for love.

This time Laura Whitmore presents with her boyfriend Iain Stirling, who returns as a funny storyteller.

This is also the first series with female twins Jess and Eve, who caused a sensation in the villa as brand new bombshells.

However, we can still expect the same Love Island action that has cast a spell on us for the past five years – and just like the Sherif scandal last year, we already had a shock after Ollie decided that Villa to leave after just a minute 3 days.

So before we ask “winter to do one”, here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s ongoing series on ITV2, including who’s going to participate, how to see it, and who’s our new host …

When is Love Island on TV?

Love Island started on Sunday, January 12th at 9 p.m. on ITV2. Now the series is back, it is broadcast every night at 9 p.m., except Saturdays – where we are treated with Love Island: Unseen Bits, hosted by Iain Stirling with some previously unsolved moments from the week.

Winter Love Island 2020 was originally supposed to last four weeks, now it has been extended to six weeks.

ITV only confirmed the news a few days after the start of the winter series, which means there is more drama to enjoy.

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new Love Island host for the January 2020 series.

“To say that I’m excited to travel to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest TV show, is an understatement,” she said at her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the top of this huge show. I wish it had been in better circumstances. Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We have been talking a lot in the past few days since she resigned. She was very nice to me and pushed me strongly for this role. “

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack announced in December that she would withdraw from the show after she was arrested and charged with assault.

The 40-year-old revealed the news in her Instagram story and said, “Love Island has been my world for five years. It’s the best show on TV.”

“In order not to spoil the attention of the upcoming series, it is best for me to withdraw for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesman for ITV said RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a longstanding relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will keep in touch with her about future Love Island series in the coming months. “

Who are the participants in Winter Love Island?

The first lineup of Winter Love Island 2020 was released in January and there were already some new additions and some shock exits. Here is your overview of all runners and drivers on the first love island this year.

Read our first look at our participants here.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Of: Cardiff

Job: model

Instagram: @ connagh92

Finley Tapp – Key Facts

Age: 20

Of: Milton Keynes

Job: Personnel consultants and soccer players

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Leanne is currently single in the villa

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Nas

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Students and VIP hostesses

Instagramme: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Coupled with: Eva is connected to Callum while Jess is connected to Mike

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the Democratic Service

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Shaughna is currently single

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled with: Connor

Paige Turley – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Coupled with: Currently single

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Coupled with: Jess

Connor Durman – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Coffee beans seller

Instagram: @connordurman

Coupled with: Sophie

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled with: eve

Nas Majeed – key facts

Age: 23

Job: Sports scientist and master builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Coupled with: Siannise

* Ollie left the show on the third day after finding that he was still in love with someone outside the mansion.

Ollie Williams Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled with: Paige, before his departure

Why did Ollie leave Love Island?

The 23-year-old left the villa after only three days after finding that he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself and everyone that I still love someone,” he said in the beach hut.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong to ignore these feelings. Ultimately, this is the love island and it’s about finding love.

“If I went a little further with Paige or any other girl who could come to the villa, it wouldn’t be fair to them.”

The action takes place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer lasts from December to March, so it should be sunny enough for all islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show where the winter series will take place will take place Cape Town.

For the first time, take a look at the brand new villa, which has some essential differences from its Mallorcan counterpart …

Keep up to date with our daily Love Island updates here.

Will Iain Stirling tell the show?

The voice-over hero Iain Stirling has confirmed that he will also incorporate his jokes into the sixth series.

As he talked about Good Morning Britain, he teased, “You know what, it will be a blast. Winter Love Island will come back sooner than you thought and it will be pleasant.”

When does Love Island: Aftersun run on TV?

The spin-off show from Love Island continues Mondays at 10 p.m. on ITV2. Laura Whitmore is the host.

Will there be a Love Island Winter Live Stream?

Unlikely. While the shows are broadcast live on ITV Hub at the same time as the TV show, there are currently no plans by Love Island bosses to present a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read more about what the producers had to say here.

Will there be another Summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes it will. This series is an additional version of the show and is not a replacement for the all-summer epic that viewers know and love. In short, there will be a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays