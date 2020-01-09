Love Island Winter 2020 | ITV2 release date, cast, location, moderator

Loading...

We are now only a few days away from the winter edition of Love Island – the first of TWO Love Island series in 2020!

There are a lot (and no big changes at all) as the ITV Reality series will start its first winter outing.

The change department will have a new location and host that South Africa and Laura Whitmore will be joining – but in many ways viewers can expect a lot of the same from the series, with models and instagramers looking for love Villa in the Sun.

So before we ask “winter to do one”, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Love Island series on ITV2, including rumors about who should take place, how to watch it, and what we’re going to see from the show could expect a new continent …

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new Love Island host for the January 2020 series.

“To say that I’m excited to travel to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest TV show, is an understatement,” she said at her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the top of this huge show. I wish it had been in better circumstances. Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We have been talking a lot in the past few days since she resigned. She was very nice to me and pushed me strongly for this role. “

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack announced in December that she would withdraw from the show after she was arrested and charged with assault.

The 40-year-old revealed the news in her Instagram story and said, “Love Island has been my world for five years. It’s the best show on TV.”

“In order not to spoil the attention of the upcoming series, it is best for me to withdraw for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesman for ITV said RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a longstanding relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will keep in touch with her about future Love Island series in the coming months. “

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th on ITV2,

January, don’t be such a melt.

It’s time to defrost these inflatables. @Loveisland is BACK!

✈️ ???????? # LoveIsland Returns Sunday, January 12 @ ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10

– ITV2 (@ itv2) December 19, 2019

The first lineup of Winter Love Island 2020 has just been released. This is where the first islanders meet the villa in South Africa

Leanne is a 22-year-old client advisor from London who is looking for a “robust and male” partner.

Read more about Leanne here.

The beauty advisor is known to her friends as Princess Jasmine and she goes to the villa to find her Aladdin.

Read more about Siannise here.

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are students and VIP hostesses from London who claim they have the ultimate girl code – but will they when the competition starts?

Read more about Eva and Jess here.

Shaughna is a democratic service official who calls herself “smart” and is looking for her own Jack Fincham.

Read more about Shaughna here.

Rochelle Humes’ little sister, Sophie, will hope to find a boxer like Anthony Joshua in the villa, but will she be lucky?

Read more about Sophie here.

Paige, who had previously met Lewis Capaldi, has been on television before, but will she get the benefit of Love Island?

Read more about Paige here.

Former footballer Mike has many famous connections, but will he go online with his dream woman on Love Island?

Read more about Mike here.

Connor is a coffee bean seller and he will hope for his own Maya Jama when he comes to the villa.

Read more about Connor here.

This scaffolding builder describes himself as a cheeky guy, but will his personality put his guy on paper for him?

Read more about Callum here.

Nas describes himself as “very different” from the guys who were previously on Love Island, which could give him a competitive advantage.

Read more about Nas here.

Ollie comes from a productive family and describes himself as an alpha male. Will he find the love of his life?

Read more about Ollie here.

Where does Winter Love Island play?

The action takes place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer lasts from December to March, so it should be sunny enough for all islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show where the winter series will take place will take place Cape Town.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

The first teaser for Winter Love Island was unveiled on December 2nd on “I’m a Star”.

Is anyone else ready for some sunshine? ???????????? # LoveIsland #WinterIsDumped @loveisland pic.twitter.com/6YKHMDpnyu

– ITV2 (@ itv2) December 2, 2019

A promo was released a few days later, which of course was told by Ian Stirling.

However, ITV has now confirmed that they canceled the promo after Caroline Flack’s arrest.

Will Iain Sterling tell the show?

The voice-over hero Iain Stirling has confirmed that he will also incorporate his jokes into the sixth series.

As he talked about Good Morning Britain, he teased, “You know what, it will be a blast. Winter Love Island will come back sooner than you thought and it will be pleasant.”

When are applications for Winter Love Island possible?

Applications for the first love island 2020 are closed from November 30, 2019,

The new series will reportedly have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already targeting potential islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by someone from ITV at a pool party in Spain who said he was looking for more pronounced personality types on the show.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me the ITV2 credentials,” he told The Sun. “I was a little nervous when I gave my name. They then sent me an email asking them to find” guys. “There were twins, Goth girls, and Essex boys listed.”

Other reports say casting directors are also on the lookout for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family,” and “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer type” ,

Do you think you fit the bill and want to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Here is some advice from former islanders …

Be warned – only six of this year’s 36 islanders made it to the show through the application process – the remaining 30 were proposed by management or selected by casting teams.

Will there be a Love Island Winter Live Stream?

Unlikely. While the programs are broadcast live on the ITV Hub, along with the TV broadcast, there are currently no plans by Love Island bosses to present a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read here what the producers had to say.

Will there be another Summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes it will. This series is an additional version of the show and is not a substitute for the all-summer epic that viewers know and love. In short, there will be a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island will start on Sunday, January 12th and will continue on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays