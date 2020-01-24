The boys put on white torches on Love Island last night when they faced a challenge with Elvis motifs, but the only question to the suspect viewers was where the candidate Sophie was going.

It turned out that Sophie Piper, best known as the sister of television presenter Rochelle Humes, was too sick to take part in the Thursday evening challenge. The narrator Iain Stirling told the audience that she was “sick” and had to expose herself.

Sophie’s competitor Siannese Fudge joined to help Sophie’s coupling partner Connor Durman tackle the challenge.

What happens in Vegas does NOT stay in Vegas ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UetiTfet0V

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2020

The challenge on the offensive course included a striptease, a test of strength and a slippery climb next to the chosen girl before they were married in the Vegas style.

Even though she had missed Connor putting on a tiny pair of gold swim trunks, Sophie was back in shape just in time for the surprising arrival of two new boys, Luke T and Luke M.

Love Island continues on ITV2 this evening at 9 p.m.