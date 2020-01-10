Loading...

It’s expected to be a steamy January for 2020 when Love Island hits our screens for the long-awaited sixth series.

The latest edition of ITV2-Reality-Goliath sees a whole series of new singletons in search of love, a newly built villa in a new location and a brand new host.

Laura Whitmore appeared on Love Island’s sixth series after regular presenter Caroline Flack decided to resign from the hugely popular program after her arrest last December.

And while Whitmore, 34, is excited about the prospect of slow-motion entry into the show, she said RadioTimes.com In South Africa it is “not ideal” to take the reins off Flack in such circumstances.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,” she told us at Villa Love Island. “It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it fair and be myself.”

Whitmore added that she asked to speak to Flack (40) before taking on the role to see how she felt.

Bosses said the door is open so Flack can return (ITV)

“Caroline was incredible. She sent me a message before ITV contacted me, and she said I really hope you get the role. She said she knew how much I loved the show. I thought it was so nice.

“I’m very happy about the show, but I really wish it was a different situation.”

Love Island executives have now said they would welcome Flack if they would like to return to the program in the future.

“We continue to speak to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open, ”series show runner Amanda Stavri told The Mirror.

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th and continues its work on weekdays and Sundays on ITV2.