Love Island 2020 saw its first exit, its first dumping and now its first (and best) meme.

After the challenge of the sexy dirty dancers, in which the girls in the villa tried to get the boys’ hearts going, a sudden curveball was thrown at the end of the episode – when she saw that the new girl Rebecca chose the boys.

The Newcastle beauty queen was not too confident when she strutted into the villa in a Greek goddess ensemble.

Her appearance was surely a surprise because Mike, Callum and Connor were all stunned when Rebecca came in and shook their things.

The girls watched from the balcony with a mixture of shock, surprise, and anger as they tried to clap the newcomer with a warm heart.

However, Siânnise seems to have come into the spotlight when she became an internet sensation. The viewers jumped at the picture and called it their “death gaze”.

The camera’s tactical zoom, with which the 25-year-old slowly claps and stares into the distance as if she is possessed, has triggered a spectacular response from the audience.

@nonwyn_ ???????? Siânnise couldn’t hide her feelings towards the new Love Island candidate “https://t.co/dRDujwiB7i”

– siani (@ siani_85) January 21, 2020

Well, there is the 2020 # LoveIsland go-to-reaction picture sorted pic.twitter.com/uZVLKor0wP

– Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 20, 2020

Siannise seems relaxed enough about the new girl #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JhlytinHup

– Rick Edwards (@ rickedwards1) January 20, 2020

Love Island was eagerly awaited and widely advertised, but has come under fire because of its clumsy couples and stagnant stories. After the outstanding season in summer 2019, the show saw a drop in audience numbers.

After peaking at 3.7 million viewers last year, only 2.39 million viewers tuned in to the first winter edition.

The new girl Rebecca takes Callum and Connor on appointments in the hideaway and expects all girls to have more glances of death later.

Love Island continues on ITV tonight at 9 p.m.

Additional material from Hannah Parry Billings.