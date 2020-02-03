Love Island is sad when Casa Amor returns – what will happen?

It can get messy on Love Island tonight when Casa Amor returns for the winter series.

In the past two years we have watched people jump off the ship – ahem, Josh Denzel – or squeak their other half (hello, Curtis Pritchard) when 12 new singletons enter the main or second villa.

And fans have predicted that this year can be just as messy.

From turning heads to new relationships, here is everything that can go right or wrong when Casa Amor starts …

Mike to ‘dump’ Jess

Love Island’s Jess and Mike (© ITV)

In last night’s episode, it seemed that Mike Boateng and Jess Gale could really give things a chance, after they shared a kiss a few minutes after Luke Mabbott called things up with Jess.

Mike even called Jess his “favorite girl” as he took her away from her conversation with the girls.

And he has been chasing her since Leanne Amaning decided that he had given her the ‘ick’ and broke up.

But fans are not convinced and think that Mike could do a complete 360 ​​if he goes to Casa Amor.

Because the islanders chose to save him Sunday night, viewers have shared their views on Twitter with many, ready to see the drama the former police officer is bringing.

“Lowkey happy Mike stayed because I want to see what he does at Casa Amor,” wrote a fan.

Others are sure that he will leave Jess as soon as he meets the new girls, with a comment: “Mike’s head will be the FIRST to turn in Casa Amor.”

Following the same sentiment, another added: “Prediction: Jess goes for Mike and throws Luke and then Mike goes to Casa Amor and finds a new girl.”

“Mike jumps ship in Casa Amor. Can’t wait Soz, Jess! “Said a fourth.

Jess to ‘leave’ Mike and ‘connect’ with the new boy Ched

Love Island’s Jess (© ITV)

It seemed that Jess finally got what she wanted while Mike confessed his love for her in last night’s episode.

But fans hope that Jess will look right through Mike – who according to many “plays a game” – and will meet with someone else when Casa Amor returns.

“Watch Mike go to Casa Amor and combine a new girl and make Jess look like a mug,” wrote one.

Hoping that Jess will wake up and smell the coffee, some have predicted that she will mate with the new boy Ched – who looks like Mike.

“I hope Jess comes from Casa Amor with the guy who looks like bigger Mike,” one fan wrote a side-by-side image of Mike and the new contestant.

Love Island’s Ched (© ITV)

Others suspect that Jess is already aware of Mike’s alleged antics and will serve him his fair desserts, with a viewer writing: “I can’t wait for Jess and Mike to get each other dirty when Casa Amor arrives.”

Luke M to find the girl of his dream

Love Island’s Luke M (© ITV)

In last night’s episode, viewers watched Jess decide to sniff Mike instead of her partner Luke M in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

The decision led Luke to cancel things with Jess, because he admitted that he felt “not respected.”

Furious fans now hope that he will find love with one of the six new girls and will completely forget Jess.

When I went to Twitter, someone wrote: “You know what? Jess is not sh **. I hope that Luke M TURNS when Casa Amor starts “, as another added:” I hope that Luke M stays and ditches for an absolute BABE in Casa Amor. “

Callum’s eyes “wander”

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones (© ITV)

They stayed together week after week at the clutch, but fans think that Casa Amor may be the time for Callum Jones to play away from his partner Shaughna Phillips.

Viewers have predicted that the 23-year-old jetty will have a field day when he meets the newest islanders, and he might even combine one of them.

Compared to last year’s Michael Griffiths – who dumped his partner Amber Gill for newbie Joanna Chimonides – someone wrote: “Callum goes to a Michael and brings back a girl from Casa Amor and cake Shaughna, I call it.”

Meanwhile singer Jake Quickenden seemed to agree and said: “Casa Amor is going to make a madness this year … and I am here for it !! 6 new girls with which Mike can try it out, Callum as if he is sitting on a deer , away from Shaughna! “

Love Island broadcasts weeknight and Sunday at 9 p.m.