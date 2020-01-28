It looks like Nas Majeed’s lucky night could be at the Love Island Villa tonight.

ITV took their first look at today’s show and after some very romantic dinner scenes, Nas might have found his girl.

In the montage, it’s Nas’s turn to serve his dessert to the new islander Demi Jones, who chose it for her with Finley Tapp and Luke Mabbott.

When he sits down at the table, the sports scientist shows that he is “very excited” to take part in the date.

“I’m so excited to meet you too,” Demi replies sweetly.

Nas admits before the date: “I have to get my A-Game out tonight. It’s been over two weeks and this is my first date.”

And his charm definitely seems to work, because the clip then shows the 23-year-old who lovingly feeds Demi from his spoon.

The 21-year-old style consultant comments on his gentleman style and smiles: “Aww, look at that.”

Flirting doesn’t stop here either, and Nas later praises Demi for her good looks.

“You are really stunning. Fiery, sexy … let’s move on now,” he tells her.

Nas’ time in the villa was rather unfortunate, to say the least.

He teamed up with Siannise Fudge for the first week, but his plans to recruit her were not exactly successful.

The couple finally had some heated discussions – one about Nas who couldn’t correctly pronounce the beauty advisor’s name, and the other where Siannise insisted she didn’t list him.

Nas then decided to meet Jess Gale, who had suggested that she would like to meet him.

However, as part of a friendship couple, he paired up with Siannise again.

Could Nas finally have found it? We hope so!

Love Island airs every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2