Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Age: 22
Job: Semi-professional soccer player and student
Instagram: @ luketroytrotman
Coupled with: Currently single
Luke T, the son of a former X Factor candidate, is looking for “an intelligent girl who has a little bit of her.”
Luke Mabbott – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Heating engineer
Instagram: @ Lukemabbott
Twitter: @MabbottLuke
Coupled with: Currently single
Justin Bieber “doppelganger” Luke has just had a four-year relationship – could he find exactly what he is looking for at Villa Love Island?
Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Part-time model and supervisor
Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx
Coupled with: Currently single
Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she chased coupled men, but hearted on Connagh Howard after they kissed. Can anyone turn her head?
Connagh Howard – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: model
Instagram: @ connagh92
Coupled with: Sophie
Model Connagh thought he had found something special in Sophie Piper, but her heart was somewhere else. Now he seems to be fixed on Rebecca Gormley, although Siannise Fudge has followed him.
key facts
Age: 20
Job: footballer
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled with: Paige
Footballer Finley has a special relationship with Paige Turley, but admitted that he might be able to get his head around. Is he having trouble in the villa?
Leanne Amaning – key facts
Age: 22
Job: client advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled with: Mike
Fiery Leanne – who once joined Miss Ghana UK – has become Twitter’s darling after building a relationship with Mike. But with her love that creates doubts, will she have to find a new man?
Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled with: Connor
Siânnise is a well-known “normal” girl from Bristol, but she’s already the meme queen after some of her scenes triggered a Twitter storm. Can she find the man of her dreams with her humor?
Jess Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled with: Nas
Jess entered Villa Love Island with sister Eve, and the duo were the first female twins to enter Villa Love Island. Can she find a man who can be introduced to her sister if she now walks alone with Nas Majeed?
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Officer of the Democratic Service
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled with: Callum
Shaughna – who is planning a career in politics after Love Island – has developed into a fan favorite after her witty one-liners and the turbulent love life with Callum Jones. But can she be happy with her cheeky guy in the villa?
Sophie Piper – key data
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled with: Connagh
She is Rochelle Humes’ little sister who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie gets along well with Connor Durman after a short argument with Connagh Howard.
Paige Turley – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled with: Finley
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny”, used to be with Lewis Capaldi and had her own penchant for the spotlight when she appeared in Britain’s “Got Talent” when she was younger. Paige had teamed up with Ollie Williams before leaving the villa, and she’s not getting on well with Finley Tapp, but how long will it take?
Mike Boateng – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: police officer
Instagram: @ michaelboateng01
Coupled with: Leanne
Mike has showbiz in his bones when he was a former soccer player and his brother was at The Apprentice in 2016. He’s in the fan-favorite pair with Leanne at the moment, but with doubts creeping in, can they last?
Connor Durman – key facts
Age: 25
Job: Coffee beans seller
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled with: Siânnise
Connor found something special with Sophie Piper, but can you walk the route?
Callum Jones – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: scaffolders
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled with: Shaughna
He is a cheeky guy who draws the girls’ attention and has already won Shaughna Phillips. Although they seem tight, can they make it to the prize money?
Nas Majeed – important facts
Age: 23
Job: Sports scientist and master builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled with: Jess
Nas thinks he’s “different” than other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him, but his lack of “play” brings him to the friendship zone. Can he find a romantic connection before it is too? late?
Eve storm – key facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of the first bomb shells to enter the villa and strut on the show with the identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon torn apart when Eva was released from the island after a week of docking again.
Ollie Williams Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled with: Paige, before the exit
The aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. On the third day, however, Ollie left the villa and said he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.
