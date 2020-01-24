With the drama on Love Island still sizzling in the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, it can be difficult to keep up to date with any cast changes.

While current participants are battling for the £ 50,000 prize pool, we have everything you need to know about the hopeful islanders they are with and what they were up to at the villa.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 lineup.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Age: 22

Job: Semi-professional soccer player and student

Instagram: @ luketroytrotman

Coupled with: Currently single

Luke T, the son of a former X Factor candidate, is looking for “an intelligent girl who has a little bit of her.”

Luke Mabbott – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Heating engineer

Instagram: @ Lukemabbott

Twitter: @MabbottLuke

Coupled with: Currently single

Justin Bieber “doppelganger” Luke has just had a four-year relationship – could he find exactly what he is looking for at Villa Love Island?

Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Part-time model and supervisor

Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

Coupled with: Currently single

Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she chased coupled men, but hearted on Connagh Howard after they kissed. Can anyone turn her head?

UNLOADED

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: model

Instagram: @ connagh92

Coupled with: Sophie

Model Connagh thought he had found something special in Sophie Piper, but her heart was somewhere else. Now he seems to be fixed on Rebecca Gormley, although Siannise Fudge has followed him.

key facts

Age: 20

Job: footballer

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Coupled with: Paige

Footballer Finley has a special relationship with Paige Turley, but admitted that he might be able to get his head around. Is he having trouble in the villa?

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who once joined Miss Ghana UK – has become Twitter’s darling after building a relationship with Mike. But with her love that creates doubts, will she have to find a new man?

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Connor

Siânnise is a well-known “normal” girl from Bristol, but she’s already the meme queen after some of her scenes triggered a Twitter storm. Can she find the man of her dreams with her humor?

Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Coupled with: Nas

Jess entered Villa Love Island with sister Eve, and the duo were the first female twins to enter Villa Love Island. Can she find a man who can be introduced to her sister if she now walks alone with Nas Majeed?

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the Democratic Service

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Callum

Shaughna – who is planning a career in politics after Love Island – has developed into a fan favorite after her witty one-liners and the turbulent love life with Callum Jones. But can she be happy with her cheeky guy in the villa?

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled with: Connagh

She is Rochelle Humes’ little sister who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie gets along well with Connor Durman after a short argument with Connagh Howard.

Paige Turley – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Coupled with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny”, used to be with Lewis Capaldi and had her own penchant for the spotlight when she appeared in Britain’s “Got Talent” when she was younger. Paige had teamed up with Ollie Williams before leaving the villa, and she’s not getting on well with Finley Tapp, but how long will it take?

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Coupled with: Leanne

Mike has showbiz in his bones when he was a former soccer player and his brother was at The Apprentice in 2016. He’s in the fan-favorite pair with Leanne at the moment, but with doubts creeping in, can they last?

Connor Durman – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Coffee beans seller

Instagram: @connordurman

Coupled with: Siânnise

Connor found something special with Sophie Piper, but can you walk the route?

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled with: Shaughna

He is a cheeky guy who draws the girls’ attention and has already won Shaughna Phillips. Although they seem tight, can they make it to the prize money?

Nas Majeed – important facts

Age: 23

Job: Sports scientist and master builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Coupled with: Jess

Nas thinks he’s “different” than other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him, but his lack of “play” brings him to the friendship zone. Can he find a romantic connection before it is too? late?

Eve storm – key facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of the first bomb shells to enter the villa and strut on the show with the identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon torn apart when Eva was released from the island after a week of docking again.

Ollie Williams Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled with: Paige, before the exit

The aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. On the third day, however, Ollie left the villa and said he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

Love Island airs on weekdays and Sundays at 9 p.m.