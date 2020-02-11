Love Island cast | Full 2020 line-up of singletons in search of love

Because the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle in the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, it can be difficult to stay informed of all changes in the cast.

While the current contestants compete for the £ 50,000 prize money, we have everything you need to know about the hopeful islanders, with whom they are linked and what they have done at the villa.

This is what you need to know about the arrangement of Love Island 2020.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Jamie Clayton

Age: 28

Job: Recruitment Consultant

From: Edinburgh

Instagram: @ jamieclayton9

Jamie arrived unexpectedly and immediately turned his eyes to Shaughna. But will he find the love of his life in the villa?

Jade Affleck – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 25

Job: Sales professional

From: yarm

Instagram: @jadeaffleck

Priscilla Anyabu

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 25

Job: Model and operations manager

From: Battersea

In combination with: Mike

Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_

The 25-year-old model managed to conquer the villa’s lothario, Mike Boateng, who called her “real material” after just a few days of meetings.

So, will Priscilla be the girl to finally tame him?

Jamie McCann – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 24

Job: Eyelash Technician

From: North Ayrshire

Instagram: @jamielouux

Molly Smith

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 25

Job: Fashion model

From: Manchester

In combination with: Callum

Instagram: @ mollysmith19

The 25-year-old model managed to turn Callum’s head, despite the fact that he was linked to Shaughna at the time.

But how will she feel about living in a villa with Callum and his heartbroken ex?

Eva Zapico – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 21

Job: Recruitment Consultant

From: Bromley

In combination with: Nas

Instagram: @evazapico

“Funny, cheeky and confident,” as she describes herself, Eva quickly formed a bond with Nas. So much so, he dumped Demi for her and brought her back to the Villa.

But are they real? Time will tell…

Natalia Zoppa

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 20

Job: Student and club promoter

From: Manchester

Pair with: Luke M

Instagram: @nataliazoppa

Biggs Chris – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 27

Job: Body repair specialist

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @biggschrisx

George Day – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 27

Job: Estate agent

From: Southampton

Alexi Eraclides – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 23

Job: Butler in the buff

From: Essex

Instagram: @alexieraclides

Josh Kempton – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 21

Job: Fashion model

From: Surrey

Instagram: @joshuakempton

Ched Uzor

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

From: Suffolk

In combination with: Jess

Instagram: @ ched.uzor

Ched says he is looking for an “ambitious and driven” woman who likes his mother, and it seems to have found her in Jess …

Read more about Jess here

Jordan Waobikeze – DUMPED

*** Casa Amor Bombshell ***

Age: 24

Job: Administrator

From: London

In combination with: Rebecca

Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze

The lanky manager immediately caught sight of Rebecca and led her to choose him for the link.

She even joked that if he gave it to her, she would eat avocado after making such a fuss when her former partner Wallace made it for her breakfast.

Sounds like love to us!

Demi Jones Important facts

Age: 21

Job: Style advisor in a boutique

Instagram: @demijones1

Linked to: Single recouped since Nas

Read more about Demi here.

Wallace Wilson Key facts

Age: 24

Function: personal trainer

Instagram: @ wallacewilson1

In combination with: Rebecca, before she was dumped.

Unfortunately, Wallace did not miss finding love on the island because the other participants chose to save Rebecca over him in a shock dumping.

Read more about Wallace here.

Age: 22

Job: Semi-professional soccer player and student

Instagram: @luketroytrotman

In combination with: Siannise

The son of a former X Factor participant, Luke T, is looking for “an intelligent girl with a little bit about her” – could Siannise be that girl for him?

Read more about Luke here

Age: 24

Job: Heating engineer

Instagram: @lukemabbott

Twitter: @MabbottLuke

In combination with: Natalia

Justin Bieber ‘looks’ Luke did not start well at the villa because his first partner Jess admitted she did not feel it.

Nevertheless, sparks flew when he met Natalia at Casa Amor and decided to mate with her.

Could Luke be the second time lucky?

Read more about Luke here

Age: 21

Job: Part-time model and caregiver

Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

In combination with: Jordan

Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she went after paired men. However, she was not so happy in love because she had trouble making things work with three islanders before she finally made contact with Jordan after the return of Casa Amor.

Did she finally find her happy?

Read more about Rebecca here.

Age: 20

Job: Soccer player

Instagram: @finn_tapp

In combination with: Paige

Soccer player Finley has built a special bond with Paige Turley, who stood the test of time and distance when Casa Amor returned. Can they get the prize money?

Read more about Finley here.

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

In combination with: Luke T

Siânnise is a self-known “normal” girl from Bristol, but she has already become the meme queen after several of her scenes have caused a Twitter storm – can she use her humor to have a laugh-filled relationship with Luke?

Read more about Siannise here.

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @jessicarosegale

In combination with: Ched

Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eva, the duo became the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa.

Read more about Jess here.

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the democratic services

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

In combination with: Single recouped since Callum

Shaughna – who is planning a career in politics after Love Island – has become the favorite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones.

But will she be able to find happiness again in the villa after Callum has recovered in Casa Amor?

Read more about Shaughna here.

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

In combination with: Mike, before he gets dumped

She is the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is ready.

Sophie initially started with Connor Durman, but once he was dumped off the island, she became friends with Mike.

However, it was not enough to save her, since she and Mike were named one of the least compatible couples, and when the islanders had to choose between them in a jiffy, Sophie was sent the package.

Read more about Sophie here.

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

In combination with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, noisy and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and had her own taste of spotlight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. She was initially associated with Ollie Williams before leaving the villa, and she can now get along well with Finley Tapp, who remained loyal to her after Casa Amor. Would they be the couple to go all the way?

Read more about Paige here.

Age: 24

Job: Police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

In combination with: Priscilla

Mike has showbizz in his bones because he was a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016.

He is also a free man of the lady who, since entering the villa, started with a total of four girls.

But has Mike finally found his “wife” in Priscilla or is he “playing a game” as some suspect?

Read more about Mike here.

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

Instagram: @_callum_jones

In combination with: Molly

He is a cheeky guy who gets the girls’ attention with the banter of his builders. He initially won Shaughna Phillips, but jumped when he met Molly Smith at Casa Amor.

Read more about Callum here.

Age: 23

Job: Graduated in sports sciences and builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

In combination with: Eva

Nas thinks he is “different” from other islanders and he is looking for an “cute and funny” girl to take home.

His lack of “play” brought him into the friends zone, but he managed to find a romantic bond with Demi Jones before he dumped her in Casa Amor for Eva.

So Nas finally found it? And what will become of him and that poor Demi now?

Read more about Nas here.

Leanne Amaning – Important facts

Age: 22

Job: Customer service adviser

Instagram: @leanneamaning

In combination with: Mike, before he gets dumped

Fiery Leanne – who once participated in Miss Ghana UK – became Twitter’s sweetheart after entering into a relationship with Mike. But when she dumped him dramatically, she noticed that he would not be there to save her from elimination, and she was evicted dramatically from the villa.

Read more about Leanne here.

Connor Durman – Important facts

Age: 25

From: Brighton

Profession: Seller of coffee beans

Instagram: @connordurman

In combination with: Sophie – before dumping

Connor has found something special with Sophie Piper, but can they go the distance?

Read more about Connor here.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: Fashion model

Instagram: @ connagh92

In combination with: Sophie – until reconnect

Model Connagh thought he had found something special in Sophie Piper, but her heart was somewhere else. Now he looks set to be Rebecca Gormley, despite the fact that Siannise Fudge is chasing him. Connagh With A G was dumped in a tense clutch when Rebecca left with Luke T.

Read more about Connagh here.

Eve Gale – Important facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @evale

Eve was one of the first bombs to enter the villa and walk to the show with the same twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon dismantled when Eva was dumped from the island after a week of re-coupling.

Read more about Eva here.

Ollie Williams – Important facts

Age: 23

Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

In combination with: Paige, before departure

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three Ollie left the villa and said he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

Read more about Ollie here.

Read more about Love Island 2020

Love Island broadcasts weeknight and Sunday at 9 p.m.