Love Island Casa Amor cast 2020 | all new participants

Casa Amor from Love Island is back and will, as always, cause a stir because the existing participants have to fight for their survival.

In a shocking twist, new cast members will enter a rival villa and make their way to becoming permanent parts of the line-up.

But who are the Casa Amor bombs? Here is everything you need to know about the exciting line-up.

Who are the cast members of Casa Amor?

Jade Affleck

Jade Affleck – Key facts

Age: 25

Function: sales professional

From: Yarm

Instagram: @jadeaffleck

Jade describes himself as “fit, fun and feisty”, with the fight to support it. She watches Luke M, Finley and Callum and says, “Some guys are paired, but that’s a small setback for me, I do everything it takes to get my husband.”

Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla Anyabu – Important facts

Age: 25

Task: model and operations manager

From: Battersea

Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_

Priscilla says she can easily get along with new people and that Mike, Nas and Luke M are the three boys she loves most. She described herself as “outgoing, friendly and stylish” and has won the Miss Face of Africa beauty contest and has appeared in various music videos.

Jamie McCann

Jamie McCann – Important facts

Age: 24

Function: eyelash technician

From: North Ayrshire

Instagram: @jamielouux

Jamie recently came out of a six-year relationship and says she has high standards and is looking for a man to seduce her with true romance. She describes herself as ‘extravert and a little extra’, and Wallace and Callum have an eye on the villa.

Molly Smith

Molly Smith – Important facts

Age: 25

Task: Model

From: Manchester

Instagram: @ mollysmith19

Molly describes himself as easy to deal with, but will not play a backseat role in the villa and says, “I usually get what I want.” At the moment, Luke M. is the only guy watching them. “I like how he dresses, I love how he styles his hair, he really looks like his fashion. He also looks confident, which I really like.”

Eva Zapico

Eva Zapico – Important facts

Age: 21

Function: Recruitment consultant

From: Bromley

Instagram: @evazapico

Eva says she is “funny, cheeky and confident” and looking for a “real alpha male”. She is currently watching Mike and Nas, convinced that they have the best personalities of the boys in the villa.

Natalia Zoppa

Natalia Zoppa – Important facts

Age: 20

Function: student and club promoter

From: Manchester

Instagram: @nataliazoppa

Natalia says she can be ‘sometimes a bit weird’, but she likes to make people laugh. She finds people “who should be the center of attention” a letdown, nor does she want someone with a wandering eye. She is currently interested in Callum, Finn and Luke M.

Biggs Chris

Biggs Chris – Important facts

Age: 27

Function: specialist in body repair

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @biggschrisx

Biggs says he is “all about being funny and creating a funny atmosphere. A sexy, funny atmosphere of course …” He also describes himself as “happy 24/7”, so he wants someone who can match that level of energy. He currently has Sophie, Rebecca and Jess in view.

George Day

George Day – Important facts

Age: 27

Function: broker

From: Southampton

George certainly has no lack of self-confidence and says, “I’m definitely going to Love Island and attracting attention. I’m untouched, my hair, beard, brown, teeth and my style is spicy.” It’s no wonder he thinks he is a 10/10.In the villa he looks at Paige, Siannise and Jess.

Alexi Eraclides

Alexi Eraclides – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Butler in the buff

From: Essex

Instagram: @alexieraclides

Alexi describes himself as “funny, cheeky and confident” and is not afraid of stepping on people’s toes if it means getting the girl of his dreams. He loves Shaughna, Demi and also Jess, whom he actually met before on a night out.

Josh Kempton

Josh Kempton – Important facts

Age: 21

Task: Model

From: Surrey

Instagram: @joshuakempton

Josh describes himself as a 10/10 who says, “You must support yourself.” He also says he’s competitive and a “painful loser,” with eyes for Rebecca, Sophie, and Jess in the villa.

Ched Uzor

Ched Uzor – Key Facts

Age: 23

Function: Scaffolding

From: Suffolk

Instagram: @ ched.uzor

Ched says that he gets a lot of compliments on his arms, which is not surprising, because they are indeed huge. He is looking for an “ambitious and driven” woman, but more importantly, someone who would like his mother to be. He is currently interested in Rebecca, Sophie and Siannise.

Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan Waobikeze – Key facts

Age: 24

Task: administrator

From london

Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze

Jordan is an “easy, brutal and spontaneous” man who “wants to bring energy and pleasure to the villa”. He says that he is now attracted to “all the girls” in the villa and therefore does not keep an eye on anyone. One of his hobbies is knitting and apparently he is ‘pretty good at it’, so that’s a turnout for the books.

Who are the existing cast members?

The islanders in the villa are as follows:

Casa Amor often appears in the middle of every Love Island series.

It was first introduced in season three, broadcast in 2017, and certainly caught the attention of the viewer.

A stone’s throw from the original villa, new islanders stay in a second villa in an effort to lure the originals away from their couples – if they manage to turn heads, they remain as full-fledged islanders.

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.