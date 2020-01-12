Love Island 2020 Twist revealed at first glance

After months of anticipation, Love Island returns to a brand new series tonight – and it’s the first time that the ITV2 reality giant airs in January.

For the winter edition of the show, viewers will receive a huge villa in a new location, a new moderator in the form of Laura Whitmore and a whole host of new singletons who want to find love over the next six weeks.

And the new series already promises more twists and turns than ever before. Our first look at today’s episode shows how two new bomb shells enter the villa later in the series.

The twins are noticeably missing on the promo photo

The pictures show that Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Paige and Siannise are the first girls to enter the villa.

But the twins Jess and Eve are clearly missing, who will probably enter the villa as two bombshells at the end of the episode – similar to Tommy and Curtis from the previous series.

The sisters, who are the first female twins to join Love Island, said earlier RadioTimes.com that they have the same taste in men, which could lead to difficulties for the couple.

Eve added that if one of them were thrown off the island without the other, they would fight.

“We are rarely separated, so it would be stressful and sad because we wouldn’t even be able to get in touch with each other,” she said.

“Even if we’re separated, we’re on FaceTime.”

Love Island starts on Sunday at 9 p.m. and continues with ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays