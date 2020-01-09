Love Island 2020 star Nas Majeed says his mother Anton Danyluk has competition

Loading...

Love Island is back on screens this Sunday as the show starts with a sixth series.

Singletons have a chance to win £ 50,000 each year, and while the focus is always on the pairings of the show, over the years, some of the participant’s parents have managed to steal the limelight.

In season three, Camilla Thurlow’s mother left everyone in a frenzy after amusedly telling Chris Hughes that she “liked cows” while visiting the villa.

And last year, Anton Danyluk’s mother stole our hearts after her close relationship with her son was revealed.

This year’s candidate, sports scientist Nas Majeed, says his mother will be no different from Anton’s.

Speaking to RadioTimes in South Africa, the 23-year-old said: “My mother will probably end up like Anton’s mother. She is a beautiful woman. She would like to come to South Africa, she would hum. “

Anton’s mother Sherie Ann immediately became a hit with fans after the candidate shockingly admitted that she shaved his butt.

The 55-year-old conducted several interviews and even managed to reach thousands of followers on Instagram with 82,000 loyal fans.

And it sounds like Nas’ mother Sherie could seriously run for her money.

Speaking of the moment he told his mother that he would be on the ITV dating show, Nas said, “My mother watches TV like Loose Women and This Morning so exciting for you during the day. “

He added, “I said to my mother,” Maybe you can meet the girls at Loose Women or the people at This Morning. “She told me I have to take her with me when I meet her.”

It looks like family and education have always been at the forefront of Nas’s life, but now that he’s managed to secure his degree, the scientist is ready to find the woman of his dreams.

“I’m looking for a long-term friend,” he said. “So far, girls have become the second violin. So if I had soccer training, I would choose that. Or if there was something important with my family, nothing would stand in the way of training, something like that will stay with you forever. Now I have my first one, I should focus on girls. “

He continued: “I had a two and a half year relationship with my ex that ended last January. She was the most beautiful girl – very loving and loving. But from my point of view, I couldn’t give her everything not to say anything bad about her, but it got to the point where I had to concentrate on university and she had to concentrate on work, so it was a natural end Good conditions.”

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2