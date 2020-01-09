Love Island 2020 star Nas Majeed has a brand new catchphrase

Loading...

Love Island 2020 is back earlier than we expected when ITV presents its very first winter edition of the show in South Africa.

And every year comes a new slang that you’ll likely find on Love Island Merch over the weeks.

From “grafting” to “cracking”, year after year, the participants are addicted to their audience with their catchy sayings.

This year’s candidate Nas Majeed hopes to incorporate his own catchphrase into the ITV dating show.

The 23-year-old science graduate told RadioTimes.com that he has recited a certain French phrase after recently learning its meaning.

When asked if he was a man with a woman in the mansion, Nas admitted that he would remain faithful (a la Georgia Harrison) if the girl he was with had a certain “je ne sais quoi” French is something indescribable.

He said, “When you see someone and he’s your type and you click and he has that certain something. I learned that a few days ago and I’ve been using it since then.” If I saw that from the beginning, I wouldn’t throw it away. “

So who has the “je ne sais quoi”?

It seems that last year’s candidate Anna Vakili Nas’ guy could be on paper, as he later admitted: “I saw Anna personally and she is absolutely breathtaking. As long as you feel pretty and look good, that’s all that matters . “

And Anna is not the only TV star Nas met when he revealed that he had met Hollyoak’s actress Nicky Sanderson.

“I’ve met some celebrities here and there. Hollyoaks’ Nicky Sanderson was the nicest. I met her at a Channel 4 party with my boyfriend who did the YouTube videos,” he said.

But even though he had a little taste of fame, Nas admitted that he was gradually taking on celebrity lifestyle after being asked to join the ITV dating show.

He said, “I’m not worried about my fame when I signed up and knew what to expect.” I would not say that I have always wanted to be famous. I just worked my whole life and focused on football and education. But now the world is my oyster and I was at parties and saw what this industry is like. It wasn’t a long-term plan, it just happened. “

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2