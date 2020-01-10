Loading...

Love Island 2020 is just around the corner.

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the South African mansion to have the chance to find love.

Participants will connect by either going forward or aligning themselves by default.

An island resident who isn’t happy if she doesn’t take her dream man with her is Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old sales consultant from London.

Speak with RadioTimes.com, Leanne showed that if she doesn’t get what she wants, she can do hard work.

“I don’t want to get what I want, so we’ll see how to do it,” she said.

And if things don’t go that way, Leanne added that she can be a “nightmare” that can lead to a meltdown.

She said, “I’m a mess. I’m a nightmare. There’s just no what’s the word, comfort in me. I just have to let it out. I start crying or scolding for half an hour, then I am myself again. “

It seems that Leanne’s search for her own path has led her to tell white lies in the past, as she explained, “It’s not huge lies, just little lies that make my life easier.”

Did she ever lie to a guy?

“I do, but I always get clean,” she smiled.

“I say something like” I used to play semi-professional football “. I invent things when they’re boring. Then I’ll say:” I was just kidding. “

Leanne hopes that the right guy will see the funny side of her “strong joke” since it hasn’t always been well received in the past.

“I’m joking and then a boy will say,” Really? You’re so rude and I think, “I didn’t even mean it was a joke!” Guys, everyone I’m kidding! “She revealed.

“I have a feeling that my jokes can be quite violent, so people can easily be offended. Especially if I don’t know you, I don’t know your limits. “

Leanne is similar to last year’s winner Amber Gill (ITV)

She compared to last year’s winner Amber Rose Gill and added: “For example, last year’s Amber (was very straightforward), I would be exactly the same, but it could offend someone. So I can’t have anyone sensitive because I’ll insult you. “

Leanne will not falsify her words at the villa, but she is concerned about how the public might perceive them.

She continued, “I’m nervous just because I talk a lot of junk and it’s often a joke or I’m sarcastic, but it couldn’t come across like this. Sometimes people don’t understand it, which means that they just don’t like me. “

Love Island starts on Sunday the 12th January at 9 p.m. and continues with ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays